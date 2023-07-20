Paige Spiranac Lands A New Nickname During Q&A With Followers, Call Her ‘Golf Mommy’

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac has been putting in overtime this week with the arrival of The Open. As Golf’s No. 1 influencer that means getting her picks out, creating a little golf buzz with her content, and getting in a quick Q&A session with fans.

As the true professional that she is, Paige hit the mark with every step leading up to Thursday. Her picks created some buzz, not only for who she ended up selecting, but for her tan lines that also made an appearance in the video thanks to a low-cut top.

A joke about how men struggle to keep eye contact with her using a wide-eyed picture of Phil Mickelson landed with fans on Twitter as well. With many in her comments admitting that it would be a challenge for them.

How men look when they are trying their hardest to maintain eye contact with me pic.twitter.com/nLzmoQmwXt — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 19, 2023

Paige’s picks and content leading up to The Open paved the way for her Q&A session with her 3.8 million Instagram followers. Despite rarely missing the mark with her content, she admitted that creating content is the hardest part of what she does.

“I really love what I do and I’m so lucky that this is my job,” she said. “But I would say the hardest thing is just the fatigue of creating content.”

“So, you have to create new pieces of content almost every single day across all these different platforms – you have Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, now Threads and I have a podcast. So it’s like how do I keep it fresh and fun for everyone, every single day? That is definitely the hardest thing.”

Paige Spiranac’s Summer Of Content Rolls On

Paige talked some about her OnlyPaige content, which she hopes will included more golf instruction videos. She added that she has a calendar shoot coming up with subscribers to her exclusive content receiving a behind the scenes look at that.

Golf’s No. 1 influencer was asked about what comments on social media make her happy. She admitted that she loves the supportive comments, but encouraged her fans to get after it in her comments. It turns out she’s a big fan of a crazy comment section.

“I don’t care if it’s outrageous or over-the-top, I love seeing those comments and I think a lot of people follow me because my comments section is so good,” Paige admitted.

“So, I encourage you guys to say the most outrageous, fun things in my comments, it does not offend me at all, even the mean, bad comments don’t offend me, so you don’t have to worry about that, I just want my comments section to be a place where you can say whatever you want and not be worried about someone being outraged by it.”

Before wrapping up what was a relatively short Q&A, Paige was given a new nickname, which she seemed to embrace before ending on a tradition. The tradition is being asked if her boobs are real, which she happily confirmed that they are before signing off.

Paige Spiranac lands a new nickname and answers the most asked question pic.twitter.com/nirOupqcLg — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) July 20, 2023

That’s how you get the people ready for a weekend of golf. We didn’t even venture out into all of the other platforms Paige is busy making content on either.

When you’re the best in the business it looks easy. Paige Spiranac is still the best in the business and has had a run this summer that proves as much.