Paige Spiranac Stuffs Hater In A Locker After He Tries To Insult Her By Saying She’ll Be Golfing In A Thong At 60 To Stay Relevant

Paige Spiranac ended November on a high note. She took the opportunity presented to her by a slow Thursday to show off her swing in a golf simulator.

It was a fairly standard piece of content by the top golf influencer on the planet. Paige was dressed for attention, addressed the ball with a quick wiggle of her hips, then unleashed a rocket into the golf simulator screen.

Again, not another top attempt by Paige to attract the haters. The clip ends as the distance on the shot was still being calculated.

So she added a simple, “How far do you think my drive ended up going?” caption.

It was nothing more than an algorithm feeding post between her brand deals and calls for her followers to stock up on her calendar for the holidays. The perfect punctuation to end a strong November.

Or so she thought. The haters just can’t help themselves and prove time and time again that they don’t understand the brand Paige has built for herself.

Paige Spiranac Taking It To The Haters On All Fronts

One such hater thought he was cleverly insulting Paige by commenting, “She’s gonna be 60, putting a thong on and hitting golf balls to stay relevant.”

Nothing could have been further from the truth. The 30-year-old wasn’t insulted by the comment at all. She pointed to the fact that her mom, who’s in her 60s, hasn’t lost her fastball while saying the odds are good that Paige will be working her putter in a thong when she’s that age.

She replied, “my mom is in her 60s and is smoking hot so odds are in my favor of that happening. You’re welcome.”

The hater then admitted he was triggered by her outfit, because he thinks she has a problem with how people view her. He said, “all good haha just your article on being sexualized is kinda triggering when you post this stuff all the time. Still given the likes tho.”

Paige understanding that he was misguided, and possibly a little conflicted, opened up the locker to shove him in it and eliminate his argument completely.

She said, “to be fair I’ve never said people sexualize me or I want to be taken seriously. Those are misleading headlines.”

“I’m aware of my brand and I lean into it. I’ve explained this all in depth on my podcast and other channels but people only choose to make a snap judgement off a clickbait headline.”

This comes after she revealed that she still has a contentious relationship with some LPGA golfers who, “hate how I present myself and the game on social media.”

All of this is an obvious sign that the arrival of the holiday season doesn’t mean Paige plans on taking it easy on the haters.