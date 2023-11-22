Paige Spiranac Dishes On LPGA ‘Hate’ She Has To Deal

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac, the world’s No. 1 ranked (as named by the OutKick Culture Department) golf influencer, revealed Tuesday, while in bed sick, that her relationship with the LPGA is still contentious and that some professional golfers “hate how I present myself and the game on social media.”

The battle between the stodgy LPGA lifers and Paigeviews isn’t new. In 2022, the social media queen took direct shots at the LPGA’s cleavage police who legislated her right out of the sport in 2017 when the tour outlawed plunging necklines, leggings, and short skirts. Some media outlets called the LPGA’s dress code “slut shaming.”

“People say you’re promoting women to show off their assets or to wear less to get more engagement online. My message is wear what you want to wear,” the 30-year-old Spiranac said in a 2022 Maxim interview.

Based on what Paigeviews said Tuesday during her Instagram Story Q&A, the ice definitely hasn’t thawed between her and professional golf.

“Some of them are really cool and I’ve known for awhile,” Spiranac said of women on the LPGA. “Some really hate how I present myself and the game on social media. Empowered women empower other women so I’m hopeful we can just the f–k over it one day soon.”

Paigeviews, who has never revealed how much money she has made via social media and the empire she built for herself by inventing golf influencing, added that she has “no ill will” towards the women who are angry with her interpretation of women’s golf in 2023 and how she makes a living.

“(W)e are all doing our part to bring awareness to the game in our OWN way. Bringing one another down only hurts us and the game. I would love to collaborate with more women on tour and in media to showcase the immense talent out there,” she added.

The wild part about where Spiranac and the LPGA both stand right now is that both are able to own their lanes and seemingly thrive. Just this week, the Tour revealed that 28 players earned more than $1 million this season. That’s a record. More players are earning over $100,000 a season. And the 2024 total prize fund will be the highest in Tour history.

Meanwhile, over on social media, Spiranac is making a healthy living — just two women over 30 won on the tour this year — while keeping golf-related stress low, which wasn’t always the case in her life.

During her Q&A, Paigeviews reminded her fans that golf had her in a bad spot when she was trying to make it as a professional.

“I have a complicated relationship with golf. It’s my therapy but also the reason I need therapy lol,” she wrote on IG. “I love how it challenges you mentally and physically. I love how many people I’ve met through golf and the amazing places it’s taken me.

“I hate how stuffy golf can be. How judgement and closed minded some people are in the game. I believe it’s changing and getting better but it’s a constant struggle to feel accepted in a community I care so much about.”