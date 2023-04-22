Paige Spiranac Pokes Fun At Sexualizing Herself Online

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac is very self-aware.

The popular Instagram star and former college golfer is known for dropping new content on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter on a regular basis.

She didn’t get 3.7 million Instagram followers by being vanilla and boring. The exact opposite, in fact. Spiranac also isn’t unaware of the kind of content she dabbles in.

She posted a humorous viral TikTok video poking fun at sexualizing herself online with the caption, “I’m glad you’re not one of those girls who oversexualize themselves online.”

Paige Spiranac has jokes!

If there’s one thing Paige Spiranac doesn’t do, it’s take herself too seriously online. Unfortunately, that’s not the case with a lot of people.

A lot of people are way too serious online. It’s cringe beyond belief and a constant reminder the internet is a cesspool of garbage.

Life is short. Have fun. Paige Spiranac isn’t shy with the content she shares, and as you can see, she has no problem poking fun at it.

Paige Spiranac is a star online. She recently poked fun at herself for “oversexualizing” herself on the internet. (Credit: Getty Images)

The OutKick fan favorite isn’t out there pretending she’s studying rocket science and that’s why she has millions of followers.

This is the same woman who just a few days ago dropped a photo of herself seemingly wearing nothing in a bathtub full of golfballs. More power to her.

Spiranac has been on a content bender recently.

There’s also no doubt Paige Spiranac isn’t slowing down online. In fact, it appears she’s only ratcheting things up as of late.

Spiranac, who is also pretty funny on Twitter, seems to go viral a few times a week at this point. Don’t hate the player, hate the game.

Paige Spiranac is incredibly popular online. (Photo by Rich Fury/WireImage)

For anyone who is unfamiliar with Spiranac’s content or needs a brief refresher, you can dive in below.