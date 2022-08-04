Paige Spiranac Seems Fed Up With LIV Golfers After Lawsuit Is Announced

When Paige Spiranac, the world’s No. 1 golf influencer, as named by OutKick, speaks up about the battle between LIV golfers and the PGA, it’s time to start listening. You should be at full alert, unlike when the soy boy PGA blue checkmark nerds ramble on with their tears that have been flowing for the past six months.

Paigeviews was at it Wednesday when she appeared to be getting agitated with the LIV guys who have now filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA to be allowed entry into the FedEx Cup playoffs.

While claiming she doesn’t have a dog in this fight, and I believe her because Paigeviews clearly likes money and seems to be leaving all options on the table from the golf world, Spiranac focused on the claim that LIV guys just don’t want to play as much golf.

“LIV players – We want to play less golf,” she tweeted.

“Also LIV players – We are suing so we can play more golf(.)”

LIV players-We want to play less golf Also LIV players-We are suing so we can play more golf — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 3, 2022

I’m an independent contractor but have signed contracts with companies. I can’t work for them and also their competitor to double my money — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 3, 2022

“The Tour’s conduct serves no purpose other than to cause harm to players and foreclose the entry of the first meaningful competitive threat the Tour has faced in decades,” the LIV golfer lawsuit reads.

Look, this whole lawsuit thing and the controversy is enjoyable if you went to law school or want to play a lawyer on social media. It’s clear that Paigeviews Spiranac doesn’t really want to get into the nitty-gritty of this stuff.

Let’s be honest, 99% of us would rather be on the course today suckin’ down multiple beers, listening to iHeart 80s, and ripping Fireball shots after our scramble team makes birdies.

Paige is right, however, that this whole thing would be better if the LIV guys were like, “You’re damn right I want to make a massive pile of Saudi money and then come over and kick your asses in the Fed Ex playoffs.”

Everyone just needs to let this play out. Go play 18, hit the 19th hole and enjoy the summer. Let the lawyers do their thing.

Under no circumstances should you be losing sleep over this golf war.