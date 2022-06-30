Paige Spiranac Defends Her World’s No 1. Instagram Golf Influencer Ranking In Wisconsin As Claire Hogle Closes In

Perhaps sensing pressure as the world’s No. 1 Instagram golf influencer after rising superstar Claire Hogle destroyed Chicago earlier in the week, Paige Spiranac popped up Wednesday in Lake Geneva, WI where she crushed golf balls at Geneva National in a trademark low-cut dress that has to absolutely infuriate the LPGA’s cleavage police.

Paige followed up her round by crushing meat missiles at the Cubs game on a lovely Windy City night while marking her turf as the world’s No. 1.

Like a 2A “Come & Take It” bumper sticker declaring it’s going to be an all-out war to take ones guns, Spiranac’s social media team dumped out a perfect batch of content that should serve as notice that Hogle isn’t climbing to the mountaintop of Instagram golf influencing without a battle out of the woman who created the content genre.

Paige Spiranac played 18 Wednesday in Lake Geneva, WI at Geneva National and put Instagram golf influencer up-and-comer Claire Hogle on notice / Twitter

While the PGA blue checkmark nerds fight over PGA players leaving for the Saudi money on the LIV Tour, the real action is this Hogle vs. Spiranac war that really heated up this week as Monday Hogle crossed over the 500k Instagram mark and has since added an astounding 50k more followers as she marches up the mountaintop.

That leaves Spiranac (3.4M followers) no choice but to crank up the content.

If Hogle wants a content creation fight, it appears she’s going to get it as Spiranac looks to maintain supremacy.

This is the war where all eyes should be right now. The blue checkmarks are busy trying to save the PGA Tour so they can get preferred seating in the press room while one of the great content battles of our generation is underway.

Buckle up.

Paige Spiranac crushes a ketchup-only hot dog at the Cubs game as her war with Claire Hogle heats up / Instagram Story