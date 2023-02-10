Paige Spiranac Reveals Who She’s Rooting For In The Super Bowl, Promises ‘Shakes’ For Touchdowns

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac is in Phoenix to cover the Super Bowl for Inside Edition. She’s also there firing off nonstop content. That means the world’s No. 1 ranked golf influencer is having fun stiff arming the guys in her DMs dropping off dick pics and showing off her top notch footwork as only she can.

It’s the type of content we’ve all come to expect from the queen of pageviews. The millions of views on Paige’s content is exactly why she’s expanded beyond the world of golfing. It’s why she’s in Phoenix covering the biggest game of the year.

World’s No. 1 golf influencer dropping Super Bowl content (Image Credit: Paige Spiranac/Instagram)

On Friday afternoon, Paige officially picked the team she’ll be rooting for on Sunday. She did so in a pair of painted-on booty shorts and a white crop top.

The crop top has a message revealing who she wants to win and what will take place for every one of the touchdowns they score. She captioned it, “Slide to picture number 2 to see who I’m rooting for at the big game this year! Who do you think will win? Eagles or Chiefs?”

The shirt reveals that Paige is rooting for the Eagles. It reads, “Shakes for Philadelphia touchdowns.”

Touchdowns Always Make For A Good Super Bowl

This is why Paige is one of one. She’s always developing new ways to create content. While the content does often incorporate her boobs – stick to your strengths – you rarely see the same move twice.

It might be time to start the talks about crowning her the world’s No. 1 sports influencer. She’s already conquered the world of golf, with little to no competition.

Granted, there would be more competition for the No. 1 sports influencer, but there aren’t many on her level who have branched out as she has. There’s at least a debate to be had.

When it comes to the Super Bowl, no matter which team you’re rooting for, you can root for Eagles touchdowns. That and the content that follows.