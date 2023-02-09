Paige Spiranac Puts Football Skills On Display

Videos by OutKick

Does Paige Spiranac have elite footwork?

The Instagram sensation is down at the Super Bowl in Arizona, and she certainly seems to be enjoying herself ahead of the Eagles and Chiefs taking the field.

If you’re at the Super Bowl, it’s impossible to not have a bad time, right? Well, not only is she letting her hair down, but Spiranac also showed off her football skills for her fans on Twitter.

The golfer and social media star, who recently flamed guys for sending her graphic photos, showed off a little footwork agility and even drilled a field goal.

Is it time to get her some pads and a helmet for Sunday?

Put me in coach pic.twitter.com/RhamrMk6xX — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 8, 2023

Is Paige Spiranac elite on the gridiron?

While she didn’t look like Tyreek Hill out there when it came to cutting it up with her feet, I’ll definitely be the last to judge.

My footwork is probably comically bad and I work on a computer for a living. Trust me, there’s no judgement coming from me.

Anyone willing to film themselves attempting an athletic drill and share it with the world has my respect. Plus, I think we can all admit it wasn’t that bad.

Paige Spiranac shows off football skills in viral Twitter video. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)

Good enough footwork to avoid NFL CBs? Probably not, but let’s not take this too seriously. Plus, she did successfully crush the field goal.

Spiranac is a content star, and her time down at the Super Bowl in Arizona definitely hasn’t disappointed. If she wants to rock out to some football drills ahead of Sunday, more power to her.

Paige Spiranac has been a content star at the Super Bowl in Arizona. (Photo by Rich Fury/WireImage)

It should be interesting to see what else the OutKick fan favorite can cook up before packing up and heading home. There’s no doubt we’ll be covering it like the CIA on an overseas wiretap!