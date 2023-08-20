Paige Spiranac Plays A Hole Then Does Signature Bounce Off, WWE Hall Of Famer Torrie Wilson Stops By & 49ers Fans Trade Punches

Videos by OutKick

We’re one week closer to the regular season

The NFL preseason is in full swing and we’re another week closer to when the games start counting. We’ve got some starters on the field getting in game reps before the regular season, fights in the stands, Zach Wilson showing off his moves, and the return of the dab.

Exciting times. Week 1 of the regular season will be here before you know it. We’ve also got tackles being fined and games being suspended.

First to the questionable fine being handed down for a tackle. Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander was fined $43,709 for this hit. Apparently this is now unnecessary roughness and lowering your head at all while making a tackle is a fineable offense.

The NFL fined #Steelers LB Kwon Alexander $43,709 for unnecessary roughness in last week’s preseason game against Tampa Bay.



These types of hits with the head lowered are a point of emphasis this season. Alexander was fined for the same offense in 2022.pic.twitter.com/hY9en1qB4R — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 19, 2023

What is the NFL doing here? Get those flags around the waist ready.

That hit took place on August 11. Fast forward to last night’s action between the Patriots and Packers and an NFL game was suspended because a player got knocked out during a play.

Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden collided with a teammate during a play and was knocked out cold as a result. He stayed down, had to be stretchered off the field, but had feeling in all of his extremities.

There was 10:38 remaining in the fourth quarter and rather than return to action, which has happened a million times when a player is knocked out on the field, the game was suspended.

The Patriots-Packers game has been suspended after Isaiah Bolden went down after this hit…



He is being carted off of the field on a stretcher. Prayers up for Isaiah ❤️



pic.twitter.com/xKPC6rqdrV — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) August 20, 2023

Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game. He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2023

I know it’s preseason, and nobody wants to see a player go down like that, but if players getting knocked out is now a reason to suspend NFL games then the sport of football is in big trouble.

Obviously you hope Bolden is okay, but this is part of the game, and part of what he signed up for.

A video posted on YouTube back in 2015 by Josh Highcliffe from Mississippi has resurfaced and is being called the best footage ever recorded of a Bigfoot.

The man was out hog hunting when he came across a large animal crouched by a tree ripping the bark off. Is it a Bigfoot, a guy in a costume, or some other kind of large animal?

“I was out hunting hogs, just sitting in a part of the swamp,” Highcliffe explained, before saying he “heard a noise behind a tree.”

“When I got around, I could not believe my own two eyes. There was this huge black thing crouched by a dead cypress about 50 yards away.”

“I thought it was a hog but saw these big shoulders and a head upright with hands,” the hunter continued. “It looked like it was digging out the stump. My first instinct was to run, I did not even think of shooting.”

According to the Mississippi man, whatever it was, it was seven feet tall. Not only that, it looked nothing like a bear. If it’s aliens, mermaids, and Bigfoot then I’m in.

I love all of it and choose to believe. Here’s the video you can come up with your own conclusion.

Caps 8/13–Al!

• Chris in NE writes:

Hey Sean,

Great work filling in for Joe.

Gotta say, completely disagree with Al on not returning the shopping cart. How can one call themselves a Screencaps reader and not be willing to do EASY things like return a shopping cart let alone the hard things that routinely grace this glorious website?

There were so many excuses pouring out of Al’s email I could taste the Bud Light that no doubt is stocked in Al’s fridge. Hey Al, do us a favor and go read Cosmo or Better Homes and Gardens and leave Screencaps to the rest of us.

Oh and by the way, that cart article he’s referring to is on The Ringer, not Outkick. If you’re going to reveal to the world what a pussy you are, at least get the website right.

Thanks for reaching out Chris and thanks for the vote of confidence as I filled in for Joe. I couldn’t agree more about returning carts. It’s not that hard at all.

As always the DMs are open @sjoseph_sports on X, formerly known as Twitter, or if you prefer to send your love via email, you can do so at sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

Perfect sunset for the last Saturday without college football✌️ pic.twitter.com/HWm3D95KUk — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) August 20, 2023

I tried not to laugh but I just cannnnnnnnot help it

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KAuxNpvWbc — Swift Sports Network (@SwiftyNetwork) August 19, 2023

Still not as many injuries as in the 49ers QB room pic.twitter.com/p9MMWi7g8y — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) August 20, 2023

Always good to see Michael Myers out enjoying a nice summer evening … pic.twitter.com/ptrPJQj9Ig — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) August 19, 2023

Zach Wilson picked up a few moves. Wonder where he learned the spin move with shake and bake?pic.twitter.com/BlC1LPpdsF — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) August 20, 2023

The dab is SO back pic.twitter.com/a1iyOtGJPF — Zach Lang (@z_lang13) August 19, 2023

When you get hit with an audible "Baba Booey Baba Booey Howard Stern's Penis Baba Booey," you just have to keep moving forward. pic.twitter.com/9rDfbMejeC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 20, 2023

ELLY DE LA CRUZ WITH A LITTLE LEAGUE HOME RUN



pic.twitter.com/eCiWZixyYY — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 19, 2023

Struggling for dear life!pic.twitter.com/xrlxnLyEYR — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) August 19, 2023

Mike Tyson is so athletic that he can throw a baseball with this insane delivery and it still somehow ended up as a strike pic.twitter.com/5ImOx1193Z — Shit Bsb Players Say (@ShitBsbPlyrsSay) August 19, 2023

5 minutes after you walk up to the range saying you’re just going to work on wedges today: pic.twitter.com/Qb9ciugmbt — Tour Golf (@PGATUOR) August 19, 2023

A pitch with a hockey stick and a backflip catch all in one batter??? This is what dreams are made of. pic.twitter.com/MUyyAmggCG — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) August 20, 2023

Sam Cosmi on Ravens preseason win streak – “Who gives a shit about preseason games…If we beat it, great.” pic.twitter.com/proqksaeEZ — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 19, 2023

Pushing a massive rock down a hill

pic.twitter.com/wJ2HL7ypQt — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) August 19, 2023