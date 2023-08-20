Isaiah Bolden Released From Hospital After Head Injury Suspended Patriots / Packers Game

Videos by OutKick

Isaiah Bolden has been released from the hospital and will travel with the New England Patriots back to Foxborough Sunday.

The rookie cornerback sustained a head injury during Saturday night’s preseason game between the Patriots and the Green Bay Packers. He was carted off the field, and both teams agreed to suspend the game.

After the game, the Patriots announced Bolden had full movement in his extremities but that he would remain at a hospital overnight for observation. On Sunday morning, the team gave a positive update.

“We thank the medical staff at Aurora Bay Medical Center for their overnight evaluations, as well as the Patriots and Packers medical staffs for their immediate on-field response and care in transporting Isaiah to a nearby hospital,” the Patriots’ statement reads.

The injury occurred when Bolden collided with teammate Calvin Munson as they attempted to tackle Packers receiver Malik Heath early in the fourth quarter.

“It looks like just one of those collision hits, those freak hits that you see on rare occasions in this league, that you hate to see,” Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills said.

Bolden is a seventh-round pick out of Jackson State. He’s the cousin of former Patriots running back Brandon Bolden.

Isaiah Bolden Injury Brings Back Scary Memories

As the 23-year-old laid motionless on the ground, teammates said it brought back too many flashbacks of Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury just over seven months ago in Cincinnati.

“Of course that’s in the back of all of our minds when something like that happens,” Mills said.

And just like after Hamlin’s injury, the coaches agreed to call the game out of respect for their players’ mental and physical well being.

“I really appreciate what Coach Belichick did,” Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater told NESN. “He took the initiative on that. Look, this is not the AFC Championship. We’re not playing for records. It’s preseason Game 2. When you have an injury like that, it affects a lot of guys in a lot of different ways. Clearly, our team was shaken by what happened, and I think Coach made the right decision.”

The Patriots were supposed to travel to Nashville for joint practices with the Tennessee Titans Tuesday and Wednesday. But given the circumstances, they’ve decided to cancel those practices and train in Foxborough.

Friday’s preseason game against the Titans is still on.