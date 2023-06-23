Paige Spiranac Compares And Contrasts Outfits For On And Off The Course

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac likes to change up her look depending on where she finds herself.

The former college golfer turned influencer and Instagram star is arguably the most famous woman in the world of golf.

In fact, it’d be hard to find a woman who is more famous in the world of golf. She might not be a superstar on the course, but she definitely knows how to generate likes and views.

Few do it better.

Paige Spiranac has different outfits for the course and at home.

Spiranac hasn’t been shy about the fact that at least one country club didn’t like the way she dressed, but she doesn’t seem focused on the critics and haters.

Having said that, she does know you need variety and diversity when it comes to your look. The OutKick fan favorite showcased what changes in her outfit when she’s golfing compared to when she’s not in a viral TikTok video.

It should be pretty easy to spot the differences.

Spiranac isn’t afraid to switch things up.

To quote great (fictional) American philosopher Erlich Bachman, “I’m a pro Dinesh and I won’t apologize for it. I dress according to the moods I sense in the room, as such I must have options.”

You need options in your wardrobe. What might work at home won’t work at the country club. That’s a lesson Spiranac learned firsthand.

And who the hell would ever want to wear golf clothes at home? That makes even less sense.

Paige Spiranac shows off different outfit options. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

What we know for sure is Paige Spiranac continues to be unstoppable online. Whether it’s showcasing different outfit options, handing out life advice or dishing *incorrect* opinions on bandwagon fans, Spiranac knows how to get people spun up and debating.

That’s why she’s one of the most popular women in the world of sports.

Paige Spiranac is incredibly popular online. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

What will Paige do next to go viral? Her fans will have to wait and see, but it’s definitely coming sooner than later.