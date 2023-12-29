Paige Spiranac Is The Most Popular Golfer In Four U.S. States In 2023, Beats Tiger Woods

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac has done it again.

The World’s No. 1 Ranked Golf Influencer, as named by the OutKick Culture Department, will finish 2023 as the most popular golfer, according to Google Search, based on research from VegasInsider.com.

Arkansas, Wisconsin, Wyoming and Alaska states were Paige Spiranac states in 2023 while Tiger Woods cleaned up pretty much everywhere else.

Paige Spiranac says she is “on the campaign trail” to be the most popular golfer in more U.S. states in 2024. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images/VegasInsider.com/Datawrapper)

Paigeviews, who is now a 30-year-old veteran of the influencing industry, says she’s looking forward to dominating even more states in 2024. “On the campaign trail in 2024 to lock up more states,” the woman who invented digital golf influencing tweeted Friday morning.

There’s no way this more popular on Google Search than Tiger Woods thing is real, right?

The data says otherwise.

How is Spiranac more popular than Tiger Woods in a golf-crazy state like Wisconsin? You have to remember that Spiranac threw out a first pitch before a June Brewers game on Golf Night where the team even gave out Paigeviews bobbleheads.

If we look at Google Image Search data, outside of Tiger’s two-day cut run at the Masters in April and his weekend of golf with his son at the PNC Championship before Christmas, Spiranac crushed Woods.

Earlier this year, during a Golf Digest interview, Paigeviews visualized retirement from the content game. “I could delete my social media forever,” said at dinner where writer Allison Glock was present, “delete it all and ride off into the sunset.”

So why not do it?

“I want to make people happy,” she told the reporter. “Basically, I want to be a breath of fresh air within this timeline of shit.”

And now, the woman who started this business strategy after the LPGA made up a bunch of rules to stop her from wearing revealing clothes on the course is now more popular than Tiger Woods in some parts of the United States.

What a run. It can’t end yet.