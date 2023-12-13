Paige Spiranac Needs Your Help (Juicing The Algorithm)

Videos by OutKick

Tuesday night, Paige Spiranac, the OutKick Culture Department’s No. 1 ranked golf influencer, fired up Twitter to remind all the pretenders and contenders who owns the golf influencing algorithm.

It was also a moment, as we close down 2023, to remind the influencing world that the 30-year-old Paigeviews hasn’t lost a step and seems reenergized. It’s like Tyreek Hill having an insane season as 30 looms. This is the age when golf influencers and 5’10 wide receivers start to fade out of their sports and into the Internet history books. It’s like watching Kathy Ireland and Jerry Rice fade from the spotlight.

But Tuesday night was a clear indication that Paigeviews isn’t in the mood to call it a career.

“Rate my swing on a scale of 1-10,” the world’s No. 1 asked her fans who were sitting there all lonely on a December night.

Rate my golf swing on a scale of 1-10 pic.twitter.com/6dmPVsNtjZ — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 13, 2023

BOOOM, instant engagement. Instant algorithm juice.

Paigeviews smashes a drive 320 yards, does a twirl, pops a hip to the camera and men are left with no choice but to opine and fall right into the Paigeviews trap that hopes you’re lonely enough to pay $10/month for her OnlyPaige private VIP site where you get to see Paige dress up in Halloween costumes and a bunch of bikinis.

How many more years can the innovator of the industry keep it going?

During a Golf Digest interview earlier this year, Paigeviews visualized retirement.

“I could delete my social media forever,” said at dinner where writer Allison Glock was present, “delete it all and ride off into the sunset.”

Yes, she could live without the attention, the sponsorships and the money, she claimed.

But that time isn’t now.

“I want to make people happy,” she added. “Basically, I want to be a breath of fresh air within this timeline of shit.”

And so, with that, you get “Rate My Swing” posts in mid-December on a low Tuesday night when there’s no football on and men have nothing to do.

It’s all so calculated and so well done.

Take notes, prentenders.

Pretty good. But you need to relax a little before the swing. It's a 8.5. You could kill it if you tried a little less…. — SullyJr (@osully1369) December 13, 2023

8

Little too much weight on the front foot in your back swing and the bottom hand on your grip needs adjusting. — Blake Haggett, CCIM⚡️ (@blake_hagz) December 13, 2023

You are a super elite golfer. Your swing is amazing!

Hands a bit far away from your core for a male to mimic but damn, amazing swing Paige. — Michael (@goflyers30) December 13, 2023

I didnt even see the golf club 😳🤐 — Scott Boniface (@Scotty_Bulldog) December 13, 2023

10 out 10



Short movement

Good distance

It found the fairway https://t.co/VTBFE05by0 — Elmer Luzo (@chiliyskiy) December 13, 2023