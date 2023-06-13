Paige Spiranac Hops Into A USA Bikini For The U.S. Open

Videos by OutKick

What a week for traditional bikinis!

First it was Billie Eilish with some super rare bikini content. Then you had Salma Hayek and Elizabeth Hurley in a 55-plus bikini-off. Now comes Paige Spiranac, AKA ‘Paigeviews’ to those of you who are OutKick regulars, just firing on all cylinders as the golf circuit heads into Los Angeles for the U.S. Open.

“Thought this was a perfect picture to honor the week lol,” the world’s No. 1 ranked golf influencer chirped on Twitter.

US Open week! Thought this was a perfect picture to honor the week lol but I know you care more about LACC, the data and the picks for the week so click here-https://t.co/uCRHP2fFCY pic.twitter.com/0D9hYRMeAJ — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 13, 2023

Guys, let me just say, as a blogger who has spent years of my life tracking 30-year-old Paigeviews’ content, I have to say that this is a very rare moment, too. The traditional bikini isn’t a content genre ‘Views dumps out on the regular.

Yes, she knows the cleav game and dominates in the lane by backing down her fans and then just uncorks some unreal cleav shot that has scored billions of ‘Likes’ over her long illustrious career, but full-blown bikini shots have to be respected.

In 2022, the influencer pulled a similar move on Instagram and collected a staggering 230k ‘Likes’ for her USA bikini top.

Long-time Paigeviews observers recognize what we’re seeing out of this 2023 content. The game has been changed. Take Russell over on Twitter. “That’s a bit on the skimpy side don’t you think,” this joker tweeted at the legend of the industry.

“Could be smaller tbh,” ‘Views fired back.

Look, I’ve written it several hundred times — Paige is in a race against the clock here. There are very few influencers who last into their mid-30s. She has her OnlyPaige subscription site going right now and there are gambling outlets willing to pay her big money to tweet out links.

But the clock is ticking. She has to make that money as fast as possible and that means skimpy AF USA bikinis.

God bless Paigeviews. God bless the USA. We’re lucky to call it home.