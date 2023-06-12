Salma Hayek Hops Into A Bikini, Gets On A Boat, Drops An Inspirational Quote

Videos by OutKick

It’s June, you’re going to get headlines like that.

Here I was just minding my business on a quiet Monday afternoon in June when most of you are dicking around at work just getting a few hours closer to the weekend and out of nowhere here comes Salma Hayek just dumping out content like she’s some mid-20s Instagram algorithm bolt-on click machine.

Salma, 56, writes: “Some people don’t like grey days, but I think everyday is precious. Adore your week, No matter what it brings ❤️(.)”

BOOOOOOOOM…IG bikini content like an absolute SAVAGE.

#notposed?

Meanwhile, Salma’s fellow 50-something, Elizabeth Hurley, spent the weekend celebrating her birthday weekend. The Sultress of the Summer Bikini turned 58 in dramatic fashion by hopping into a blue bikini and reminding everyone that she hasn’t lost a step since the last time she hopped into a bikini, which was like 2-3 weeks ago.

Liz Hurley made it crystal clear back in early May that she was calling for a Summer of the Bikini where all the Hollywood types who’ve been stuck up and trying to save the world of COVID, Trump, gas-powered mowers, cows ripping farts, etc. need to leave it all behind this year and get happy.

So far, Salma and Liz are the leaders in the clubhouse. Now it’s time to see who’s going to join them.