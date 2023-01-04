Paige Spiranac Gives Advice To Political Analyst Isabella Maria DeLuca, Who’s Trying To Find ‘Mr. Right’

How does an influencer like Paige Spiranac rise to the top of her craft? She diversifies her influencing game by giving out advice to women like political analyst Isabella Maria DeLuca who is on the hunt for Mr. Right.

“I’ve chosen to dress more modestly because I’ve realized that that’s going to be one of the biggest contributing factors in finding the right man,” DeLuca, who is known for being assaulted by Antifa rioters during a women’s march in Washington, D.C., wrote on Twitter.

Spiranac, who has been through a divorce, popped into DeLuca’s mentions with life advice she’s developed during her time as the world’s No. 1 ranked golf influencer.

“You should dress however you want whether that is modest or not. You’ll find the right partner who loves you for you when you’re 100% yourself. I’ve done both and it only started working when I decided to love myself,” Spiranac wrote.

It turns out this whole finding Mr. Right topic is doing huge numbers right now across the social media world. Let’s go back to Tuesday on OutKick when the Culture Department reported on the TikTok influencer Tay who discovered the reason why men get married — and it’s not because of love.

It’s out of convenience, Isabella. Be careful.

TikTok influencer Tay says she met a wedding photographer who shared wisdom about marriage and how “men who were getting married were marrying the woman in front of them when they were ready to get married – implying that the partner wasn’t that man’s soulmate or the love of his life.”

This is also a great time to reiterate what I wrote in the TikTok influencer post.

Ladies, let’s face the facts, it’s harder to find Mr. Right because Tinder and Call of Duty exist. The number of people who work from home tripled from 2019 to 2021. It’s becoming harder to meet people because people aren’t out meeting each other. They’re shopping on an app and then waiting for DMs while blasting terrorists in COD.

As Paige has mentioned, you might want to be yourself and let the chips fall where they may or you might end up in a divorce where your Dodge RAM-driving ex has the kids on Wednesdays and every other weekend.

That said, guys, shoot your shots. Isabella is looking for Mr. Right. Go for it.