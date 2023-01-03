TikToker: I Discovered The Real Reason Men Get Married & It’s Not For Love

Let’s get 2023 cranking here at OutKick with one of the great thinkers of our time and her huge discovery on why men decide it’s time to get married. Spoiler — Miss Confucius says love has nothing to do with it.

Tay, who ironically goes by @taytalksspod on TikTok, says she heard a theory on men marrying the person they’re dating when they’re ready to settle down and that’s who they end up marrying. It’s not because of love, it’s because they’re just ready to settle down.

Boom, one of the world’s biggest issues was just solved by Tay Tay.

One of the great thinkers of our time — Tay on TikTok / TikTok

“I was scrolling through TikTok one day, as we all do, and I came across this [wedding] photographer, Tay told her viewers in a New Year’s Eve Tok.

“And she observed that the men who were getting married were marrying the woman in front of them when they were ready to get married – implying that the partner wasn’t that man’s soulmate or the love of his life.

“Instead, it’s the girl he was dating when he decided he was ready to get married and settle down.”

Tay claims her deep research into this subject reveals that men who have their emotions, finances and maturity lined up start to change their dating habits. The brain changes.

“That part of his brain where he thinks there may be another girl out there shuts off because now he’s thinking about marriage,” Tay told her TikTok audience.

Whew — this is like sooooo deep AF!

Ladies, is this really what you talk about over your text groups?

Let’s cut to the chase here, Tay Tay — men do lots of dumb stuff and marriage for many men is the No. 1 dumbest thing they’ll ever do, outside of those who’ll spend time in jail over their lifetime.

The facts, Tay:

Yes, many men marry the woman that’s in front of them when things are lined up in life like having enough money to buy a house, a big Dodge RAM truck and a fishing boat Then he typically loses half of his 401k, the house, and the fishing boat in the divorce. He retains the RAM, the goatee, and the kids on Wednesdays and every other weekend This is also why you’ll see men with joint Facebook accounts, Tay He was caught DMing with recent divorcee Kelsie who was sending out thirst traps on IG Story However, recent divorce data reveals divorce is at 40-year divorce lows; According to Bowling Green State University, the 2021 divorce rate was at 14 divorces per 1,000 married women. But marriage is at historic lows, too Men and women appear to be at a stalemate; one side sits on TikTok all day trying to figure out men while men sit on PlayStation 5 playing COD and fantasizing about new rims for the RAM

So what’s the big takeaway here, ladies?

According to Chasity, if you hear “I’m just ready to settle down,” you’re about to end up with half a 401k, the house, and the two kids on weekends twice a month. You’ve been warned.

And guys, you gotta be smarter. She’s probably not the one.