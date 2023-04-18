Paige Spiranac Gives A Lesson On How To Crush A Golf Ball Off The Tee

Videos by OutKick

Possibly feeling the pressure from up-and-coming golf influencer Masters Girl after seeing her insane backswing, Paige Spiranac unleashed a new Instagram golf instructional video Monday.

Paigeviews, who still holds the world’s No. 1 ranked golf influencer title, threw on one of her trademark low-cut golf shirts (or is that a blouse?), tight AF leggings for the red-blooded American men who still appreciate tight AF leggings and proceeded to show the short-off-the-tee community a thing or two about how to uncork a bomb.

“First, I want you to tee the ball high,” the 30-year-old inventor of the golf-influencing genre told viewers.

Ok, understood, go on.

“And then feel like you’re hitting an inside-out draw. I know everyone says ‘swing hard,’ but really, it’s tempo. You’re going to hit it farther if you find the center of the club face. The fastest part of your swing is after you hit the ball,” Paigeviews continued.

“Now you have it. That’s how you hit your driver farther. Seems pretty simple and easy, right?”

Oh hell yeah, I’m sitting here at my blogging station daydreaming about gripping and ripping it a clean 250 down the middle and letting one roll out at least 45 yards on a parched fairway in late July and then skull f-ing an easy wedge in from 75 out straight over the green and into a huge pile of weeds and overgrowth. I punch out of that stuff into the basic rough that looks like my yard before a Thursday Night Mowing League night.

I punch up on the green to within 30 feet and then two-putt for a tidy double bogey.

Thanks for the advice Paigeviews!

Now, let’s see you expand the brand to include how to recover from the skull f-ing shot that goes haywire. I know the drive videos are sexy because guys think it’s all about length, but there are those of us who could use some help out of the tall stuff.

Next time, let’s throw on the leggings and dive into the deep rough for a shot that 85% of the Internet plays at least 4-5 times per round.

By the way, how much tailwind did Paigeviews have on that drive to carry it like 276?