Paige Spiranac’s Reaction To Football Ending Speaks For Millions Of Fans

Paige Spiranac might not be a happy camper now that football season is over.

The NFL season came to a close in epic fashion Sunday night when the Chiefs beat the Eagles in a great game.

Now, we have to wait until September for regular season NFL action to return. Obviously, that’s less than ideal. People aren’t happy. The immediate weeks that follow the NFL season ending are always tough, and Spiranac apparently feels the same way.

Following the game, she tweeted the video of Nick Sirianni crying with the caption, “Me now that football is over and I’ll have to watch baseball.”

Preach, Paige. Preach.

Me now that football is over and I’ll have to watch baseball pic.twitter.com/efjhkGv2N9 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 13, 2023

Paige Spiranac isn’t wrong!

Man, that video certainly sums up the feelings of millions of NFL fans around the country. Now, is there always a little off season drama to keep the masses entertained?

Sure. For example, we currently have Aaron Rodgers trying to figure out his future to enjoy. His “darkness retreat” is getting started today, and that chaos should be fun to watch unfold.

However, nothing matches the actual games. The draft comes close, but it’s still not the same. We need football, and Paige Spiranac and millions of other fans know it.

Paige Spiranac is known for being an astute online observer (her Instagram is pretty solid as well), and she, once again, hit the nail on the head.

Paige Spiranac isn’t happy about football being over. (Credit: Getty Images)

We now must endure months and months of no NFL action. It won’t be fun, people won’t be happy and we’ll all sit and dream of at least training camp starting.

The good news for all of you is OutKick has plenty of other content to enjoy to kill the time. Paige Spiranac is always right near the top of that list as well!