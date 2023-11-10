Paige Spiranac Fires Up Instagram For The First Time Since Halloween & It’s An All-Timer

Videos by OutKick

Just when you think Paige Spiranac might shut down the content game a little bit heading into the holidays, the World’s No. 1 Ranked Golf Influencer, and the woman who invented the content-generating genre, goes and posts an Instagram photo with a caption that will have the golf world talking.

“Do you like to leave the pin in or pull out?⛳️” the 30-year-old Paigeviews wrote to her fans at lunchtime on a Friday when they’re slamming beers at the 19th hole after a morning round. It was her first Instagram upload since Halloween.

“The only thing that pulls out in my house is the couch….,” one of her fans fired back.

And the comments were off to the races.

After a fairly quiet 30 days on social media — Paigeviews was busy on her Only Paige site releasing 32 photos of herself in Halloween costumes — it feels like today is a breakthrough for the woman who has dominated the headlines day in and day out on the Internet for years.

Friday on YouTube, Paigeviews dumped out a video of how to hit the hardest bunker shots. It’s part instructional video and part 1990s early morning ESPN fitness shows where Kiana Kim and her friends would get jacked while college guys were getting ready for 9 a.m. classes.

That is her sixth YouTube upload in the last month.

It’s fairly easy to see what’s going on with Paige’s social media strategy in a changing content world: Video and push people to her exclusive content on OnlyPaige where she’ll actually make decent money with subscriptions running $9.99/month.

Just over a year ago, the influencing legend hinted at a pivot away from the golf influencer market and into health, fitness, healthy eating and even mental health content video content.

At the time, she was taking all sorts of heat from relentless social media trolls who attacked her over how she looked while throwing out a first pitch for the Brewers.

While the content pivot hasn’t exactly materialized, Paigeviews has clearly cut back on how many opportunities she’s giving trolls to attack her.

That’s why today is so important. It was a Paige-day for those who needed it.

It was a chance to remember why she’s the reigning, undisputed, undefeated world champion golf influencer.

“You know exactly what you’re doing and you’re too good at it 😂” a guy named Kyle wrote on Instagram.

Undefeated, Kyle.