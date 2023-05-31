Paige Spiranac Calls Out Critics Who Don’t Like Her Spicy Content

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac isn’t apologizing to anyone.

The former SDSU athlete turned internet sensation has built a giant following over the years by filling her Instagram with golf content, bikini pictures and just about everything in-between.

She’s never been one to back down from attention or be shy about what she’s doing. It’s the content game. We all know it, and so does Spiranac.

However, that hasn’t stopped plenty of people over the years from going after Spiranac. Yet, she simply doesn’t care at this point, and wonders if it’s rooted in jealousy.

Paige Spiranac has no time for the haters.

The OutKick fan favorite sat down with Golf Digest for a lengthy interview

“What I produce is not that provocative. If my body makes someone uncomfortable, that’s not my problem. I’m not doing anything illegal. I’m not causing harm,” Spiranac said during the interview, and she also touched on how her biggest critics seem to be women.

“Maybe it is because I come off as every guy’s fantasy—a girl that loves golf and wears a bikini—but I see myself as a girl’s girl. I’m coming from an authentic place…They put us in a box, and then they get mad when we get out,” the golfer turned internet star claimed. It’s all about jealousy.

Spiranac keeps things rolling.

There’s a pretty simple rule in life that I think applies here. Those who are capable of doing things, do it and those who aren’t, criticize those who do.

Spiranac was a golfer in college, decided the content game was for her, pivoted and the rest is history. She’s managed to make a huge name for herself. Clearly, it’s working well.

The Instagram star is also not wrong when she says she’s not doing anything too provocative. It’s pretty standard internet content, and incredibly tame by some standards. She might have joked about becoming a stripper, but she never pushes the envelope too far.

Having said that, A+ performance from Spiranac to just subtly let everyone know her critics hate her because she’s probably every dude’s fantasy. That is next level pettiness. That’s the kind of energy and attitude that really separates the lead wolf from the rest of the pack.

Oh, you’re a woman who doesn’t like her? It’s simply because dudes view her as the ultimate “fantasy” and not you. Her words, not mine. That’s more or less the argument she made, and it’s hilarious.

It’s so high school that you have to sit back and laugh. You can’t even hate it because it’s absolutely rooted in some truth. It’s just funny to see that quote printed in Golf Digest.

Spiranac just keeps on cooking, and she’s now put all of her critics on notice. Anyone who thought she would back down was simply a fool. That was never going to happen, and she’s made that clear time and time again.

The train rolls on!