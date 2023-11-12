Paige Spiranac Amazed By The Outrage Her ‘Booty Cleavage’ Pic Caused On Instagram

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac swung for the fences in the middle of the day on Friday with an Instagram post she was hoping would attract all kinds of attention. It was her first post on the platform in the month of November and she made sure it counted.

The World’s No. 1 Ranked Golf Influencer was on the golf course in one of the shortest skirts she could find. She had a putter in one hand and the pin in the other.

Paige captioned the pictures, “Do you like to leave the pin in or pull out?⛳️”

The comment section took things from there and ran with it. If it was engagement Paige was after, it was an engagement the best to ever do it received.

You have to believe that most of her almost 4 million followers took the picture, her outfit, and the caption with the spirit it was intended. Unfortunately, the haters just couldn’t help themselves.

Somehow there were people who weren’t happy with Paige’s outfit choice. They decided to voice their opinion in the comment section.

This prompted Paige, a few hours after she posted for the first time since Halloween on Instagram, to address the outrage over her outfit on X.

Dealing With Haters Is Nothing New For Paige Spiranac

Paige posted one of the controversial “booty cleavage” pictures and said, “It’s amazing the outrage this outfit is causing on Instagram.”

She continued, “It’s just a little cheeky or booty cleavage as I like to say lol. I think it’s quite tame and this picture is cute. Thoughts?”

The post has 1.2 million views and a lot of support from Paige’s followers. One commented with some solid advice, “Do you Paige. Don’t worry yourself with the haters.”

Sal from Jersey weighed in and said, “Paige………please be more outrageous. Love, Everyone.”

Well said, Sal.

If there were any haters of the picture on X they were few and far between. A quick look and I couldn’t find any.

This isn’t Paige’s first run-in with haters and it won’t be her last. She’ll continue to do what she’s always done and that’s drown them out with a content game that can’t be denied.