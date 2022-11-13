Paige Spiranac Adds Some Excitement In Her Sports Bra To The Boring USA World Cup Kit

Paige Spiranac is back in her superhero sports bra. It’s the second she’s put on this week to tackle an issue on social media. One of those moments involved the jealous haters coming after LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne.

The golf influencer stood up for Olivia after an attack by a woke New York Times columnist. Paige said, “I’m so sick of women belittling accomplishments of other women because it’s done differently than they would. Olivia Dunne is getting hate for making 2 million a year. She’s built a successful business (at 20) all while being a student-athlete. That’s badass.”

Paige Spiranac breaking down the USA World Cup kit (Image Credit: PointsBet Sportsbook/Twitter)

That’s badass indeed. What’s not badass is the United States men’s national soccer team’s World Cup kit. That brings us to the second time Paige – this time literally – put on her superhero sports bra.

She took to social media, made some of that content the New York Times hates, and trashed the USA’s boring World Cup jersey.

Paige started off the video by saying, “Hey everyone it’s Paige and I have the World Cup USA kit. A lot of people are very disappointed because they think it’s, uh, quite boring.”

“Honestly, I have to agree,” she continued. “They were just like ‘you know what, we are just going to mail it in. We’re just going to make it all white and put USA on the front.’ Like, what is this?”

Verdict on the USA World Cup kit: BORING@PaigeSpiranac wants to bring back the Waldo… do you agree? pic.twitter.com/qLNPfm4YVz — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) November 9, 2022

Paige Spiranac Isn’t A Fan Of USA’s World Cup Kit

Paige’s favorite kit is the “Waldo” one. She’s not the only one who wouldn’t mind seeing the jersey make a return to the World Cup.

She’s also not the only one disappointed with jersey selections. This has been a point of contention with soccer fans for a while now.

Who do we need to ask to make the "Waldo" jersey the template for home USA jerseys? Cleanest home kit in ages. Nike's design has regressed since 2012. Shouldn't the national team have an identity and brand with their home jersey? Brazil, Italy, Holand, and England do it. pic.twitter.com/3aEYQLjZ07 — Carlos Lara (@hey_los1) February 6, 2020

The jersey is the last on the US men’s national soccer team’s mind. They have advancing in the World Cup, which starts for them on November 21 against Wales, to worry about.

After their November 21 game they will take on England on November 25 then Iran on November 29.

Who knows? Maybe we’ll get Paige to add a little excitement to those games by breaking down the action in her sports bra.

That’s about the only way I’ll pay attention to anything World Cup related.