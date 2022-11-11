Paige Spiranac Rushes To Olivia Dunne’s Defense

Paige Spiranac is 100% on Olivia Dunne’s side after a recent hit job from The New York Times.

The NYT recently published a piece essentially complaining that good looking female athletes like Dunne can cash in on social media.

The LSU gymnast is making seven figures a year thanks to her gigantic following, and while people who support capitalism recognize that as a good thing, there are apparently some who don’t.

Olivia Dunne has a lot of support.

Well, you can count Spiranac on Team Olivia Dunne. She tweeted that she’s “so sick of women belittling accomplishments of other women because it’s done differently than they would.”

That’s a crystal clear shot at Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, who claimed Dunne’s formula is a “step back.”

I’m so sick of women belittling accomplishments of other women because it’s done differently than they would. @livvydunne is getting hate for making 2 million a year. She’s built a successful business (at 20) all while being a student-athlete. That’s badass. — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) November 11, 2022

It’s crazy how this story still has legs. I thought this was America? Are we still debating whether or not it’s okay for women like Olivia Dunne and Paige Spiranac to make money?

This is the USA. In this country, we celebrate success. Olivia Dunne is a star athlete who is attractive. Those are the facts of the matter.

You can disagree, but that’s the truth. If she wants to cash in through NIL or other methods, let her get after it. Making money is something we should all support.

I’ll also make the same point I made yesterday about Dunne (this also applies to Spiranac). She’s not crossing the line with any of her content.

It’s about as tame as it gets. Her social media features dancing videos, photos of her in her uniform and the occasional swimsuit photo. If that’s a “step back” for women, some people are in for a real eye-opening experience when they find out what some other people are up to on the internet.

As long as this is America, people are free to make money as they please as long as it’s legal. If that offends you, find a different place to live. It’s really that simple.

