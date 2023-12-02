Influencer Claims Other Women Are Jealous Of Her After Recent Upgrade To I-Cups

Videos by OutKick

Paige British says her decision to upgrade her boobs recently, from an H-cup to an I-cup, has come with some unexpected backlash. The 28-year-old British influencer says she can’t leave her house without running into jealous women.

The jealousy she’s facing has reached a new level after her trip to Los Angeles a few weeks ago for her most recent procedure. She says she dropped more than $20,000 on the upgrade and has spent more than $50,000 in total on her boobs alone.

Since returning home, Paige has found that her new boobs make others uncomfortable. That’s especially true of women and she’s knows exactly why that is.

“Other women are threatened,” Paige said. “They are just jealous. I dress rather modestly, too, but I can’t escape the judgmental glances and looks.”

The judgment doesn’t stop once she heads back into the comfort and safety of her home. Paige gets plenty of it on the internet as well.

“And the people who have the gumption to say it online ask ‘what have I done to myself’?,'” she added. “They tell me they are disgusted. But there’s always going to be haters and I’m not offending anyone.”

Paige British Isn’t Going To Let The Jealousy Get To Her

Regardless of how much jealousy and hate comes her way, Paige isn’t about to slow down. She’s not even letting the fact that she has back pain as a result of her enhanced chest and is already already eyeing her next upgrade.

“It’s never-ending but I love it,” Paige admitted. “It’s like an addiction. I get back pain from them due to the size, but in my eyes, it’s all worth it.”

It’s been worth it for Paige up to this point. She’s turned her look into a ton of cash and claims to be raking in as much as $100,000 a month.

Here we thought we’d have flying cars by now and a woman can’t even drop tens of thousands of dollars on enormous breast implants without getting a ton of unwanted attention.