OnlyFans Model With M-Cup Boobs Credits Making More Sex Tapes & A Viral Fitness Reel With An Increase In Sales

Just when you thought there was only one OnlyFans model with M-cup boobs on the block here comes another one, boobs first, smashing her way out of the woodwork. Her name is Jazmyne Day and she’s found a ton of success on the exclusive content platform.

Last week, Australian OnlyFans model Pamelia James burst onto the scene with her M-cup boobs that won’t stop growing. She has a rare condition called gigantomastia to thank for her gifts. From the looks of it, Jazmyne acquired her abnormally large cup sizes through other means.

OnlyFans star with M-cup boobs (Image Credit: Jazmyne Day/Instagram)

However Jazmyne’s were acquired, her followers don’t seem to mind. It turns out there’s quite the audience for M-cup content. Both Jazmyne’s audience and her sales are on the rise.

She credits making more sex tapes and a viral reel that brought in more subscribers for the increase in sales. She told Daily Star, “My fans are loving my sex tapes that I’ve been making more of.”

“After a reel on my fitness page went super viral (37.5 million views) I got so many new subscribers to my OnlyFans,” she said.

The reel in question, now up to 37.7 million views, appears to be of her doing some stretching with a roller. She’s on her back with her head upside-down looking back at the camera. Bobby McFerrin’s Don’t Worry Be Happy is playing during the short clip and added all up it equaled viral success.

Who Knew M-Cup Boobs Were In Such Demand?

The increased subscriber numbers and the sales that have come along with it has Jazmyne making plans for the upcoming year. She says she plans to increase the amount of content and start making some new kinds of content.

“For 2023 I want to increase the amount of content I’m making,” she said. “I want to do a lot more cosplay. That’s been something my fans have really been asking for and it’s something I’m really excited about.”

You don’t have to tell a successful content creator to strike while the iron is hot. They understand this all too well. Jazmyne’s iron is red hot right now.

Hopefully she socking away some of that increase in sales. She’s going to need it. When the youth fades, and the subscribers start looking for even more ridiculous things to get into, she’s going to be left dealing with the back issues that accompany such a cup size.