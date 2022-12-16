Padraig Harrington Shares Incredibly Bold Prediction For Tiger Woods: ‘He Will Be A Danger’

Padraig Harrington isn’t subscribing to the idea that Tiger Woods’ time to contend for major championships is up. In fact, the three-time major champ not only believes the big cat will contend in golf’s biggest tournaments but also actually win another major.

Harrington and his son Paddy are competing in this weekend’s PNC Championship where Tiger and his son Charlie are also set to tee it up. He offered up his thoughts about what he saw from Woods in ‘The Match’ last week while sharing his prediction that he’ll find the winner’s circle again.

“He’s struggling, the walk. You know, I’m like that. I’m on the Champions Tour, I get to go in a cart, which is great. Tiger, if you can get him to the last nine holes of a tournament, I don’t think you’re going to have a problem,” Harrington explained.

“And he looked good physically. As I said, he looked better at that match. So, you know, I’m not saying he “could be,” I actually believe he will be a danger.

“I think he’ll win another major. The way I looked at him, I genuinely think he will be in contention.

Tiger Woods made just three competitive starts in 2022. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Harrington’s prediction is incredibly bold given Woods’ latest health update and withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge earlier this month.

The 46-year-old explained that he’s developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot, which was seriously injured during his single-car crash in February 2021.

“I like playing, I like competing. But unfortunately, I can hit the golf ball and hit whatever shot you want, I just can’t walk,” Woods explained. “I can hit golf balls, it’s the walking that just hurts.”

Woods is hopeful he can play in all four major championships in 2023 and “maybe one or two more” tournaments, but admitted, “I don’t have much left in this (right) leg.”

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris