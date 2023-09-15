Pacman Jones Had Some Choice Words For Police Officers According To Newly Released Arrest Video

Videos by OutKick

Police have released bodycam footage showing the aftermath of Adam “Pacman” Jones’ arrest. And it’s not good.

The video, first posted by TMZ Sports, shows the former Bengals player flipping out and calling police officers “stupid f-ckers.”

Police arrested Pacman early Monday morning at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport after an alleged incident on a plane where he was described as an “unruly passenger,” according to WCPO. Officials reportedly booted him from the plane after he argued with flight attendants over his seat’s electrical outlet.

As cops escorted him from the aircraft, a verbal altercation began.

“You need to learn how to talk to a motherf-cker, bro,” Jones said. “‘Cause I don’t mind going to jail. I’m letting you know that. But, you better learn how to motherf-cking talk to somebody. Because you ain’t my daddy, [n-word].”

Well, Pacman is right about one thing: He certainly does not mind going to jail. Jones has been in seemingly constant legal trouble since his college years at West Virginia. The former Pro Bowler has been arrested numerous times for assault, vandalism, public intoxication and disorderly conduct — to name a few.

Pacman Jones Goes Ballistic In Police Video

Jones yelled and cussed at cops as they guided him out of the airport and into the squad car.

“You said I was drunk,” he screamed from the backseat. “Bitch, breathalyze me. I’m not drunk!”

The cop told him he could smell the alcohol. And Jones lost it.

“How the f-ck you going to lock me up for alcohol and you ain’t breathalyze me?!” Jones yelled. “You sound stupid as f-ck. It’s 6 a.m. in the morning, [n-word]. I had one f-cking drink, which was a Pinot f-cking Grigiot. Go to the f-cking bar and ask them. You stupid f-ckers!”

The 39-year-old faces charges of intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening. But Pacman believes he did nothing wrong.

“I was the one who was mistreated,” he said.

Adam “Pacman” Jones faces three misdemeanor charges. (Credit: Getty Images)

And his lawyer believes the case against him is weak.

“What I’ve seen and what I’ve found so far, investigation-wise, regarding activity on the plane, certainly seems pretty innocuous,” said Tim Schneider, his lawyer. “Not something that would deserve any type of criminal charges.”

Schneider said getting evidence could take a few weeks and the case could go to trial by the end of the year.