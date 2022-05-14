Pacman Jones, Antonio Brown Take Aim At Colin Kaepernick — Ben Shapiro Defends Him?

Though Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in an NFL game in nearly six years, he still draws more attention from media and fans than most current players. And with that level of notoriety comes a lot of haters — or if not haters, then at least moderate critics.

Which seems to be the case for Kap lately. NFL free agent Antonio Brown made news recently when he called Kap a “trash” QB who took all kinds of money from Nike but didn’t use any of it to help the black community he often claims to represent. Former NFL lineman Shane Merriman agreed with much of that criticism, and now former CB Adam “Pacman” Jones says he does as well.

“As far as the community part, I think AB is right,” Jones told TMZ Sports. “We haven’t heard anything that Kap did for the community or given back to the community after the settlement.”

Take a listen, via TMZ Sports:

But as much as Jones laments that Kap hasn’t delivered for the community, he still believes that Kap’s “throwing strength” is “still there,” though whether he can still play in the league is another matter.

“I think he wants to play,” Jones says. “Do he deserve to play? That’s another question. But, do he want to play? I do think he wants to play.”

And Jones isn’t the only one in Kap’s corner, at least in some way. Of all people, Ben Shapiro, the conservative commentator and founder of the Daily Wire who’s no stranger to controversy himself, went on Joe Rogan’s podcast last year and defended Kap. Sort of.

Per Essentially Sports, Shapiro explained to Rogan: “As much as I dislike what Colin Kaepernick’s doing, I don’t think that he should be blackballed from the NFL. If I were an NFL owner, by the way, I’d hire him in a second. You know the kind of press I’d get for hiring Colin Kaepernick? I’d make a boatload off of Colin Kaepernick. That’s a great deal.”

Shapiro’s got a point. Love him or hate him, Kaepernick makes a lot of people a lot of money. Especially himself.