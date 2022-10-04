Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Not Shy About Wanting To Play With OBJ

Pour one out for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who’s still playing like the NFL’s MVP but continues to throw to practice squad receivers.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers agreed that one free-agent option would make a great fit on the Packers offense: Odell Beckham Jr.

McAfee asked Rodgers about luring OBJ to Green Bay.

“If he was interested, I think I’d enjoy that,” Rodgers responded.

When asked about current Packers WRs Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, Rodgers made the reads and decided to give a very PC answer about his guys.

"Doubs & Watson both have the opportunity to be really, really good players in this league" ~@AaronRodgers12



DAWWGGGS #PMSLive #ART pic.twitter.com/bP5jVXG0hx — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 4, 2022

That was a BEAUTIFUL throw by Aaron Rodgers… but Romeo Doubs dropped it 😭 pic.twitter.com/JNQwvH4flt — Brian Y (@byysports) October 2, 2022

This drop by Christian Watson hurt so bad to watch

pic.twitter.com/wpNkaV4f8I — Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 (@lukesawhook) September 11, 2022

Watching Romeo Doubs drop the would-be game-winner against the New England Patriots was disheartening.

The Packers narrowly escaped with a victory on Sunday, beating the Pats, 27-24, in overtime.

A win’s a win but Rodgers isn’t turning a blind eye to a desperate need for receiving talent.

Now, Rodgers and OBJ can be a match made in heaven.

“Odell and I have been friends for a number of years now,” Rodgers commented on the ex-Giants WR. “Obviously with a player like that, obviously you’re hoping there’s a way you can play together. I like Odell a lot.”

OBJ’s still waiting on a call back from the Rams, and in the meantime, has been wandering around the league — including a recent visit to the New York Giants, albeit to visit an old friend in Sterling Shepard.

Even veteran guys like Randall Cobb are playing a step slower compared to their hey-days with Rodgers a decade ago.

Beckham tweeted some love to Rodgers after watching him save Green Bay on Sunday.

AR is tooo 🔥…. Honestly bro makes it look Effortlesss — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 2, 2022