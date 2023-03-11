Packers Exec Sounds Like He Wants To Move On From Aaron Rodgers

Videos by OutKick

The hotter the trade rumors of Aaron Rodgers to the Jets turn up, the colder Rodgers’ relationship with the Green Bay Packers gets.

One exec in GB recently commented on the Rodgers trade rumors. By the sounds of it, Packers CEO Mark Murphy wants to get this story over with and see the four-time MVP in a different jersey.

Murphy said a couple of the quiet things out loud, like wanting to win their side of the trade should Rodgers leave Lambeau.

“Yeah, I mean, unless, if things don’t work out the way that we would want them. Yeah, he is obviously a great player,” Murphy said, in an interview with WBAY.

Packers May Want Rodgers Out, ASAP

In a separate interview with Action 2 Sports, Murphy added the importance of receiving value for the 18-year veteran.

“Trying to find what he wants and what we want and hopefully we can find a win-win situation. It’s a situation where we wanted to help Aaron achieve what he wanted, as well as the Packers, and hopefully, create a situation where it’s kind of a win for both sides.”

While still an elite talent, Rodgers has been a headache for Green Bay since he walked off the field with Randall Cobb after losing their playoff spot against the Detroit Lions.

The 39-year-old QB said he’d go on a days-long darkness retreat to determine if he’ll retire. Now he’s dealings with headlines over being a featured speaker at a psychedelics-positive conference.

Rodgers’ soul-searching for his new home next season has got the Packers going mad and willing to give the keys to backup Jordan Love.

While still unproven as a regular-season starter, Love gives off-the-field stability to the organization that the tripped-out Rodgers can’t offer.

Considering how pouty Rodgers has gotten with Green Bay’s front office, a break-up may be the best outcome for these two.

In Rodgers’ defense, the ayahuasca and psychedelic trips have translated to at least two MVP-winning seasons.