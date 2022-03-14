Packer Problem: Davante Adams Won’t Play Under Franchise Tag

Videos by OutKick

The good news for the Packers is that Aaron Rodgers is returning. The bad news is he may be doing so without top target Davante Adams, who informed the Pack he won’t play under the franchise tag.

Green Bay placed the tag on Adams just ahead of last Tuesday’s 4 pm deadline. The franchise tag would pay Adams slightly more than $20 million for the 2022 season, but Adams is looking for a long-term commitment, not a one-year fling.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Adams informed the team that he will not play under the franchise tag.

From @GMFB: #Packers star WR Davante Adams has informed the team he won’t play on the franchise tag, and the sides remain far apart on a long-term deal, per sources. It’s all coming to a head. Something has to give. pic.twitter.com/Df0zpvhglM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Adams has been a teammate of Rodgers’ since Green Bay drafted him in 2014. The Adams-Rodgers duo is arguably the top QB-WR tandem in the league, combining for 11 touchdowns last season. Last week, Rodgers re-committed to the Pack, reportedly for $50 million per season over four years.

Like his quarterback, Adams wants to remain in Green Bay long term — and be paid handsomely to do so. During an appearance on Good Morning Football this morning, Rapoport said: “The sides remain far apart on a long term extension.”

He added, “This relationship is not in a good place…Something has to give. This is a situation, which has been kind of boiling under the surface, is coming to a head. It’s going to be interesting to see what movement there is with the Green Packers and Davante Adams and how this gets resolved. If it gets resolved. But certainly nothing good hear between Adams and the Packers.”

The NFL’s legal tampering period commences at noon today and free agency starts on Wednesday, so expect Adams’ name to be discussed quite a bit in the coming days.

