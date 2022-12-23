Pacers’ Buddy Hield Tells Former Team To ‘SMD!’ During Explicit On-Air Moment

Indiana Pacers’ Buddy Hield, who joined the team in February after a trade with the Sacramento Kings, had a hard diss for his former team during shootaround Wednesday before taking on the Boston Celtics.

Hield never said anything negative in front of the camera. The bit was caught live as the reporter spoke with Pacers’ Aaron Nesmith when Hield shouted in the background of the interview, “Yo Sacramento, suck my d**k.”

Buddy played for Sacramento from 2017-2022 — getting shipped off to Indy in an in-season trade. He seems to be holding a healthy grudge toward the Kings, which have seen a near 180 in its bad luck this season.

The Kings, powered by the mighty victory beam, hold a 17-13 record, sixth in the Western Conference standings. On the flip side, Indiana’s ninth in the East, at .500 (16-16).

Rather than playing out like a typical losing season for the questionably-ran franchise, the Kings have turned a leaf under the coaching of first-year Kings coach Mike Brown. So perhaps Hield has got some FOMO with the Kings’ success, also considering the 6-foot-4 guard is one of the trendiest names to get traded out of Indy.

Brown has led a balanced roster — including De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and rookie Keegan Murray — to a respectable status in the NBA.

SACRAMENTO KINGS ARE UNSTOPPABLE THANKS TO THEIR ‘VICTORY BEAM’

Also worth noting that Sacramento got to light the beam on the Pacers after a blowout 137-114 win on Nov. 30.

