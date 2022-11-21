Sacramento Kings Are Unstoppable Thanks to Their ‘Victory Beam’

Move over, Bat signal.

The Sacramento Kings can see the light at the end of the tunnel as they rebound from nearly two decades of mediocre to below-average play with a spectacular start to the 2022-23 season.

On Sunday, facing the Detroit Pistons, the Kings won their sixth-straight game with a 139-127 win.

While some see the Kings’ recent success as a random phenomenon, Sacramento faithful know what’s fueling this spark: the fan-favorite victory beam.

For those unfamiliar with the newly famous victory beam, the Kings’ home venue — Golden 1 Center — shines a powerful four-ray purple light into the sky with every win of the season.

LIGHT THE BEAM! 🟣🔦 — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) November 12, 2022

You heard the man…



"LIGHT THE BEAM!" 🔦🟣 pic.twitter.com/TQRU4hnqeM — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 14, 2022

It’s a bird.



It’s a plane.



It’s a … Sacramento Kings victory beam.



The NBA franchise now lights a purple beam outside the Golden 1 Center after every win, home or away. pic.twitter.com/b3KkEt2RuF — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) November 14, 2022

Fans can now be heard screaming, “Light the beam!” as the Kings draw closer to every win, and it appears that the lucky omen is all they needed to turn their fortunes around as a franchise.

For the past 10 years, the Kings had a 38.3 percent regular-season winning percentage, with 16 straight seasons without a postseason appearance. As relayed by StatMuse, the Kings have gone 9-2 this year since illuminating their first victory beam of the season.

The Tower of Babel-like symbol brings all of the good vibes to Sacramento as fans and players call for the beam to get shot into the downtown Sacramento sky.

UFO? Shooting star? Purple Bat Signal?



Nope, just a W for the Kings! 👑 🏀



Learn more about our new KINGS VICTORY BEAM came to light 📝➡️ https://t.co/i1uoaEtniE pic.twitter.com/pLVNfj1aEK — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 2, 2022

Having to recover from allegations of creating a “basketball hell” in California’s capital city, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive has finally discovered a beacon of hope for this team to rally around. And it’s hard to deny how awesome this light’s legend has become.

There’s no way to quantify it, but the victory beam is why the Kings are currently sixth in the Western Conference standings: ahead of teams like the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

LIGHT THE BEAM!

We could still see the @SacramentoKings victory beam on our bedtime walk 💜🏀👑 pic.twitter.com/QKmreMVmIy — Katie Hanzlik (@katie_hanz) November 14, 2022

This is what happens to Kings fans when the victory beam gets lit pic.twitter.com/cNVIz0cG8R — Kings Film Room (@SacFilmRoom) November 15, 2022