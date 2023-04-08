Pac-12 Football Could be Going to the…CW?

Videos by OutKick

The Pac-12 Conference has been going through it recently.

Media rights are the single most important part of a conference’s financial strategy, and with just a few months remaining, the Pac-12 still doesn’t have an agreement.

That supposedly hasn’t bothered some of the conference’s signature programs. Oregon, for example, is reportedly more concerned about college football playoff opportunities than maximizing revenue.

There’s been any number of rumors as to which organization would be most interested in partnering with the Pac-12.

Apple, Amazon, ESPN, Fox have all been mentioned as possibilities. Now a new contender has emerged, and it’s…the CW?

The Athletic reported that the timeframe for media rights negotiations has been extended yet again. This time with the CW as a surprising front runner.



LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 02: Detail view of PAC-12 logo paint on the field from an elevated position during the Pac-12 Championship football game between Utah Utes and USC Trojans on December 2, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As odd as it sounds, the CW has asserted its intention to move into sports broadcasts.

Under new ownership, the network has already agreed to a distribution deal with LIV Golf. An agreement with the Pac-12 would certainly be much more extensive, though.

Media experts have explained that the conference could struggle to get any linear TV coverage.



By that measure, the CW could be a significant improvement on expectations.

The Athletic also reported that multiple university presidents had expressed their belief that a deal would already be completed.



Yet even with that seeming disappointment, there’s not a sense of panic around the league office.

A number of teams have apparently met with the Big 12 in an effort to keep their options open. But commissioner George Kliavkoff reportedly believes there’s no urgency to rush a deal.

The Pac-12’s future has been one of college football’s biggest stories over the past few months. Speculation has run rampant that if the league couldn’t secure a favorable rights deal, several teams could depart.

The CW might be an unexpected choice, but it could just manage to save the conference.