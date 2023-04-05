Pac-12 in Trouble on Media Rights Deal, Big 12 Could Add Two Teams

Videos by OutKick

The Pac-12 is unlikely to secure a favorable media rights deal and the Big 12 could benefit, according to a new report.

Media consultant Jim Williams told CBS that the longer negotiations go, the worse things are for the Pac-12 conference.

According to Williams, it’s becoming less likely for the conference to find a “partner willing to feature more than half its games on traditional cable or broadcast television.”

News broke just a few weeks ago that the conference wasn’t close to a deal with ESPN, further limiting options.

Williams said he’s also “at an absolute loss how NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC or Fox gets [the Pac-12] to 50 [percent].”

That could prove to be the final straw for some schools making decisions on whether to stay or leave the conference.

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 02: A view of the Pac-12 logo on the field before the Pac-12 Conference championship game between the Utah Utes and the USC Trojans at Allegiant Stadium on December 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Big 12 Could Benefit From Pac-12 Media Issues

The same CBS report claims that the Big 12 is potentially interested in taking teams from the four corner schools.

Under their new media rights deal, a minimum of 70% of games will be shown on linear television. That number could be far more desirable for schools like Arizona, ASU, Utah or Colorado.

With 15 months to go before the expiration of the current agreement, and virtually no new options on the table for the Pac-12, some of the schools could become increasingly impatient.

Greg Swaim reported Tuesday that he believes the conference could be adding two schools, not four.

BREAKING: Word of two schools about to get into the #Big12 have been going strong this morning, but to be honest I have no idea if it's two current #Pac12 schools or #SDSU and another non P12 school in the West (have heard both), but the consistent story is just TWO for now. — SWAIM SHOW (@GSwaim) April 4, 2023

While it’s unclear if those two could include Pac-12 programs, the CBS report would make that substantially more likely.

For Pac-12 commissioner Greg Kliavkoff, it’s clear that his only priority should be getting a new deal done quickly.

Otherwise in just a matter of months it could be too late to save what’s left of the conference.