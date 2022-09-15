PAC-12 Hit With More Bad News As The Conference Fights To Survive

The PAC-12 is reportedly not anywhere near reaching a new media deal with ESPN.

The west coast conference is in the process of attempting to hammer out a new media deal in order to secure a future.

However, with USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten, multiple other teams possibly going to the B1G and the Big 12 howling at the gates, the PAC-12 doesn’t have much leverage and ESPN knows it.

John Ourand reported that the two sides are “hundreds of millions” apart when it comes down to a new package.

According to @AndrewMarchand ESPN and the Pac-12 are “hundreds of millions apart.”



Conferences have no leverage. Realignment in play.



Ourand would be shocked if ESPN doesn’t find a way



Keep a close eye on digital. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) September 14, 2022

Back in July, Jason Scheer reported the amount of money offered by ESPN per school was $24.5 million.

Given Ourand’s report, it certainly sounds like ESPN has moved much at all.

BREAKING: @jasonscheer joined @SicEm365Radio on Monday and said that from what he has heard, ESPN's offer to the PAC 12 schools was "brutal." pic.twitter.com/CNSsD3VBGp — 365 Sports (@365sportsYT) July 25, 2022

The PAC-12’s problem is nobody knows who will even be in the conference in a few years, and if you’re a top program, why agree to a low media deal when you can go to the Big Ten and earn at least triple?

It can still get worse for the PAC-12.

To make matters even worse for the PAC-12, the Big 12 is also in the process of hammering out a new media deal.

The conference that gets one done first is going to be in a position of power, and it certainly doesn’t look like George Kliavkoff’s conference is even close to finalizing a new media deal.

Will the Big 12 poach PAC-12 teams? (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

If the Big 12 gets one done first, it can go to PAC-12 programs with guarantees. At that point, there’s a high chance all hell breaks loose.

It’s bad now. It will definitely get worse if the Big 12 secures a media deal before the PAC-12.

Will the PAC-12 get a new media deal? (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates on the PAC-12’s potential collapse as we have them here at OutKick.