PAC-12 Hit With More Bad News As The Conference Fights To Survive

The PAC-12 is reportedly not anywhere near reaching a new media deal with ESPN.
The west coast conference is in the process of attempting to hammer out a new media deal in order to secure a future.
However, with USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten, multiple other teams possibly going to the B1G and the Big 12 howling at the gates, the PAC-12 doesn’t have much leverage and ESPN knows it.
John Ourand reported that the two sides are “hundreds of millions” apart when it comes down to a new package.
Back in July, Jason Scheer reported the amount of money offered by ESPN per school was $24.5 million.
Given Ourand’s report, it certainly sounds like ESPN has moved much at all.
The PAC-12’s problem is nobody knows who will even be in the conference in a few years, and if you’re a top program, why agree to a low media deal when you can go to the Big Ten and earn at least triple?
It can still get worse for the PAC-12.
To make matters even worse for the PAC-12, the Big 12 is also in the process of hammering out a new media deal.
The conference that gets one done first is going to be in a position of power, and it certainly doesn’t look like George Kliavkoff’s conference is even close to finalizing a new media deal.
If the Big 12 gets one done first, it can go to PAC-12 programs with guarantees. At that point, there’s a high chance all hell breaks loose.
It’s bad now. It will definitely get worse if the Big 12 secures a media deal before the PAC-12.
Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates on the PAC-12’s potential collapse as we have them here at OutKick.