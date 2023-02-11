PAC-12 Commissioner Hit With Ultimatum Amid Media Deal Issues: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

PAC-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff might be in a world of hurt if he can’t get a new media deal figured out.

The PAC-12 is currently attempting to hammer out a new media deal, and so far, it’s been nothing short of a complete disaster.

Will the PAC-12 land a new media deal? (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

A recent report from The Athletic indicated the conference might not be anywhere near landing a new media deal. Kliavkoff allegedly made conference power players believe the new media deal would pay out roughly $40 million per school. That alleged guarantee also came with multiple networks bidding.

That hasn’t happened, and he might have way over-guaranteed on money. Now, he might be facing down the barrel of a really bad situation.

The PAC-12 is, once again, on the brink.

With the PAC-12 stuck in the mud, Kliavkoff has been given until the middle of April to get the situation figured out and fixed, according to Jason Scheer.

That means Kliavkoff has roughly two months to get everything figured out or he’s going to be on the outside looking in.

George Kliavkoff has been given to the middle of April to figure this out and put a real deal on the table. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) February 10, 2023

It almost seems like we’re seeing shades of 2022 all over again with the PAC-12. Kliavkoff has been attempting to convince everyone that the PAC-12 is strong and stable.

Yet, there’s nothing to indicate that’s actually the case. In fact, there’s plenty to indicate the exact opposite.

The conference doesn’t have a new media deal going into the final football season of its current one, Arizona State is reportedly furious with the state of things, and meanwhile, the Big 12 offers stability and guaranteed paychecks.

It’s amazing how, once again, the PAC-12 appears to be backed into a corner.

April will be here before fans know it. If the PAC-12 doesn’t have some stability by then, Kliavkoff might be in huge trouble. Welcome to your regularly scheduled chaos in the world of college sports.