PAC-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff is very optimistic about the future of the conference.

Ever since UCLA and USC decided to leave the PAC-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, the conference and college football in general have been in a state of chaos.

Will PAC-12 teams join the Big 12? (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Big 12 has shown some serious interest in potentially raiding the PAC-12 as other teams might try to leave for the Big Ten.

Well, Kliavkoff thinks there’s no shot any PAC-12 team leaves for the Big 12.

Will the Big 12 raid the PAC-12? (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

“It gets forwarded to me. That’s a constant stream of nonsense. Let’s be very clear. No Pac-12 school is joining the Big 12,” Kliavkoff explained to CBS Sports when talking about what happens when a Big 12 program contacts a PAC-12 member.

He also told the media, “With respect to the Big 12 being open for business, we appreciate that. We have not decided whether we’re going shopping there or not.”

Kliavbkoff: "With respect to the Big 12 being open for business, we appreciate that. We have not decided whether we're going shopping there or not." — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) July 29, 2022

It’s unclear where Kliavkoff’s confidence is coming from that the PAC-12 is ahead of the power curve.

There are some serious Baghdad Bob vibes coming from him as he tries to keep the PAC-12 together. American tanks most certainly aren’t barreling towards Baghdad! Hundreds have been stopped cold and surrendered in the desert.

Will PAC-12 teams leave for the Big 12? (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sound familiar? Nobody believed Baghdad Bob in 2003, and I’m not sure why we should believe Kliavkoff in 2022.

The PAC-12 is in a very fluid state of change, and anyone speaking with complete certainty – including Kliavkoff – is setting themselves up to look like a fool or get proven wrong down the road.

Will the PAC-12 expand? (Photo by Craig Mitchelldyer/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The reality of the situation is that once Notre Dame makes a decision on its future, we’re going to see some very quick and rapid decisions play out.

If ND jumps to the B1G, you can bet the house the conference will add more teams. Several PAC-12 teams will be in the mix. If that happens, the conference is probably cooked.

It should be interesting to see if Kliavkoff is so confident at that point!