Clay Travis: The Pac-12, Big 12, And ACC Should Sue For Peace

Clay Travis analyzed the conference realignment, as the Big 12 is still in talks of expanding.

The OutKick founder doesn’t think it makes sense for the Pac-12 schools that are remaining to jump to the Big 12.

“I don’t believe that there is much to be gained by changing conferences,” Travis said.

Clay continued, saying the Pac-12, Big 12, and the ACC “should immediately sue for peace.”

These conferences should go to the SEC and the Big 10 and tell them they are all in on automatic playoff spots and for expanding the playoff to 12 teams, Clay explained.

