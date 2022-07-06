ACC, Pac-12 And Big 12 All In Full Scramble As Conference Realignment Rumors Swirl

The one thing to know right now, for all College Football fans, is that the Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC and UCLA and USC to the Big 10 moves have sent tremors through the other 3 Big Five conferences.

You will see news notes and opinions of what will happen in the form of news often. There will be a constant stream of information as things begin to happen. Know this, someone from each of the conferences and from the big two college football networks, Fox and ESPN, are floating both soft news and hard news as they happen.

So, the here’s the latest from @dennisdoddcbs. He put this out earlier today and it is now being widely reported.

CBS Sports has confirmed the ACC and Pac-12 have discussed a ‘loose partnership' that could include 'championship game' in Las Vegas as a way to get ESPN to pay more — https://t.co/Do0GY2YbwU https://t.co/Xvy6VyQdxM — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) July 6, 2022

OK, interesting. I am sure somewhere this was discussed. Put this in the something floated, nothing concrete. Consider the following deals in place which are for primarily football and basketball in each conference.

The ACC has a deal in place with ESPN through the 2035-36 season that is worth 1.86 billion dollars. Keep in mind any change in composition of the league can trigger new talks. Part of this deal was ESPN forming an ACC network with the league.

The PAC-12 lost up to 40 percent of its revenue possibilities when they lost the LA schools. Their current TV deal with Fox and ESPN is up in 2024 and was for 3 billion dollars. The loss of UCLA and USC means that deal is moot when they leave. Yesterday the Pac-12 released this statement.

The Big 12 will not be left out of this. Their deal with Fox and ESPN is worth 2.6 billion dollars and runs through 2025. Texas and Oklahoma are set to head to the SEC, though the season is not set yet.

Follow the money. The ACC has lost no members and it’s deal with ESPN is good for the longest amount of time. The PAC 12 and the BIG 12 are in a full scramble. There will be hundreds of “news” items floated until the next big tremor hits college football.

Watch for the names Notre Dame and Clemson first, but any other teams leaving one of the three conferences and moving within the Big 5 resets the scramble. UCLA and USC moved to the BIG10 without a soul knowing it until it was announced. Amazing in this day and age, until you look at the money involved.