ACC, Pac-12 And Big 12 All In Full Scramble As Conference Realignment Rumors Swirl

The one thing to know right now, for all College Football fans, is that the Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC and UCLA and USC to the Big 10 moves have sent tremors through the other 3 Big Five conferences.
You will see news notes and opinions of what will happen in the form of news often. There will be a constant stream of information as things begin to happen. Know this, someone from each of the conferences and from the big two college football networks, Fox and ESPN, are floating both soft news and hard news as they happen.
So, the here’s the latest from @dennisdoddcbs. He put this out earlier today and it is now being widely reported.
OK, interesting. I am sure somewhere this was discussed. Put this in the something floated, nothing concrete. Consider the following deals in place which are for primarily football and basketball in each conference.
The ACC has a deal in place with ESPN through the 2035-36 season that is worth 1.86 billion dollars. Keep in mind any change in composition of the league can trigger new talks. Part of this deal was ESPN forming an ACC network with the league.
The PAC-12 lost up to 40 percent of its revenue possibilities when they lost the LA schools. Their current TV deal with Fox and ESPN is up in 2024 and was for 3 billion dollars. The loss of UCLA and USC means that deal is moot when they leave. Yesterday the Pac-12 released this statement.
The Big 12 will not be left out of this. Their deal with Fox and ESPN is worth 2.6 billion dollars and runs through 2025. Texas and Oklahoma are set to head to the SEC, though the season is not set yet.
Follow the money. The ACC has lost no members and it’s deal with ESPN is good for the longest amount of time. The PAC 12 and the BIG 12 are in a full scramble. There will be hundreds of “news” items floated until the next big tremor hits college football.
Watch for the names Notre Dame and Clemson first, but any other teams leaving one of the three conferences and moving within the Big 5 resets the scramble. UCLA and USC moved to the BIG10 without a soul knowing it until it was announced. Amazing in this day and age, until you look at the money involved.
Heads are surely EXPLODING among the respective “board monkeys” on all the fans sites.
Those goggle-eyed, spittle-spewing knee-jerking lunatics are insane on their “good days” ….. THIS is a combination of The Rapture and Armageddon for those whack-jobs. Hang On Sloopy!
I can’t help but think that the Big XII will emerge as the strongest of the three remaining Power Five conferences. I’d think the pitch that, even without TU or NoU, the XII will still be an attractive landing spot for the Four Corners schools (Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Utah) and even for Oregon and Washington if they don’t land in the B1G. This isn’t the XII under Beebe or Bowlsby; this is a new XII and the PAC-(TBD) is on borrowed time.
As for the ACC, well, that remains to be seen at the moment, but if ND turns down the B1G, you know the power brokers of the B1G (Fox) and SEC (Four Letter Nitwits) wil be fighting over UNC/Duke, Clemson, Florida State/Miami and maybe some combo or Louisville/Pitt/VA Tech/UVa to get to 20 or even 24 team Super Conferences.
I think Notre Dame will stand pat. Their football gets all the NBC money without sharing and their other sports are part of the ACC. No incentive to join a conference for football.
The Big XII with the addition of those 4 schools would make that conference the premier basketball conference, or at least have an argument with the ACC. Football would still be behind the Big 10 and SEC. I would assume Cal and Stanford would then choose either the Big 10 or Big XII as joining the Mountain West would be out of the question.
The newest wrinkle is Washington and Oregon, the states, are trying to pass legislation to prevent UW or OU leaving the PAC12 without taking WSU or OSU with them. I don’t know the particulars, but they are state schools so there might be something to it.
Frankly, I don’t think any of this matters. We’re headed towards a major realignment of the sport as a whole. These are just the first dominos. My guess is we’re headed towards a pro-style arrangement with two huge conferences and geographic divisions within each. Then a playoff format to match.
Put a representative of each of what two weeks ago were “The Power5 Conferences” in a conference room. Preferably THE most level-headed representative of each of those 60+ schools ….. assuming each school has such a person. Lock the door.
Throw out all the current “conferences” and start all over …. Rule #1 – no more than two time zones within a conference …. There will be FOUR divisions of 15 schools each …. DeepSouth / East / Midwest / West …. put schools in alphabetical order and start putting each one where “common sense” dictates. …. if there is any doubt where a particular school should be … call me. I will know immediately.
