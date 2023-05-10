Owner Of A Pest Control Company Caught On Camera Peeing All Over Customer’s Living Room

Videos by OutKick

Have you ever have a bad day and been sick of people? Sure you have, we all have. Have you ever had one of those bad days and decided to pee all over someone else’s living room? Likely not.

That’s what separates most of us from Roger Young, the owner of Young’s Pest Control. The 67-year-old Pennsylvania man was caught on camera taking his bad day out on the living room of one of his customers.

Owner of a pest control company caught on camera peeing in a customer’s living room (Image Credit: WJAC TV/Twitter)

The video shows Young, who allegedly admitted to the incident, chasing a cat around his customer’s apartment before deciding to urinate all over the living room. He is seen peeing on the floor, the couch, and a kid’s toy box before noticing the camera on the wall.

Young had been hired to spray pesticides in the apartment. The manager of the Haida Village Apartments told police that Young’s Pest Control has been used for all of their pest control needs.

There haven’t been any other reports of Young dispersing his own “special pesticide” in any other apartments. He has denied doing so, claiming this was the only time he’s covered a customer’s living room in pee.

Although, there’s really no way of knowing if that is true or not. The family whose living room he did pee in made the discovery by accident. They just happened to look back through their surveillance video a couple of days after the incident.

It Might Be Time For This Pest Control Worker To Retire

As a result of the video, the Hastings Borough Police Department filed charges against Young. He was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

When asked why he decided to urinate in the family’s living room he gave a crazy answer. He said he was “having a bad day and sick of people.”

Police noted that the family has spent over $4,000 replacing the carpet, the couch, and other items that had been urinated on.

ICYMI: 6 News spoke with a Cambria County family after police say a local pest control worker was charged for urinating in their living room.

Full story & video —> https://t.co/t3BCxmWcpb pic.twitter.com/zC4EIgr6F6 — 6 News (@WJACTV) May 6, 2023

If this isn’t a lesson that you should put up cameras when your house is being worked on then nothing is. Get those camera up before the work starts. Then check that footage as soon as the work has been completed.

You never know when the pest control worker is spraying more than pesticides in your living room. That’s not the kind of thing you want to find out days later.