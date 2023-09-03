OutKick’s Dan Dakich Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Amazing Colorado Debut On FOX

Videos by OutKick

College football’s Week 1 slate was dominated by Deion Sanders’ arrival to the big leagues. As a coach, that is.

Sanders, who led an incredible turnaround at Jackson State the past three seasons, proved he was ready for Prime Time after leading Colorado Buffaloes football to a season-debut win against TCU, who’s got a national championship hangover.

FORT WORTH, TX – SEPTEMBER 2: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on September 2, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Sanders had his team ready to run through a brick wall, which showed on the field in a 45-42 win over TCU.

Speaking on the incredible “Deion Sanders Effect,” OutKick’s Dan Dakich joined Pete Hegseth on “Fox & Friends Weekend” to discuss Sanders’ impressive debut.

Dakich also praised CU quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, and dual-threat Heisman hopeful Travis Hunter.

Dakich jumped into Deion’s jaw-dropping debut.

Watch Dan Dakich On ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’

Dan shared,

“TCU got to the national championship game last year. They’re playing at home. They had a quarterback that beat out the national championship game quarterback. …

“Coach Prime got himself well, criticized because we’re supposed to cater to 18 to 23-year-old athletes. He walked into a meeting, explained his plan. A lot of guys bought in. Some didn’t. As it went along, less guys bought it, so he got rid of them.

“Here’s the deal … you can always lighten up but you can’t toughen up as a coach or as a leader in the military. He came in, he laid the law. Some bought in, most didn’t. He said the heck with we’re going to find new players. And at least for right now, what a great start for Deion and his crew.”

Shedeur, jumping from JSU to CU with his father, threw for four touchdowns and a whopping 510 passing yards. Hunter, meanwhile, made his own impression on the college football world by starring on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. He played a mind-blowing 129 snaps: recording 11 catches for 129 yards and an acrobatic goal-line interception.