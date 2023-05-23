OutKick’s Charly Arnolt Joins ‘Clay & Buck’ To Talk Sports Media, Embracing Free Speech Over Fear

Videos by OutKick
Brains, beauty, brave. Charly Arnolt is a name you’ll want to be familiar with if you love sports and free speech.
As a former ESPN employee, Arnolt was witness to the side of sports media that champions identity politics over sports.
Charly Arnolt Joins ‘OutKick’ To Speak Truth To Power
Now joining the OutKick team and prepping to lead her own gutsy morning show, Arnolt is letting her hair down and getting down to business with calling balls and strikes; without having to worry about networks like ESPN breathing down her neck and ensuring she sticks to the script over the truth.
Arnolt spoke on the life-changing experience of leaving the Worldwide Leader in Sports after seeing their narratives play out behind the scenes.
Hopping on “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show,” Arnolt spoke on the “refreshing” experience of leaving ESPN to join the always-fearless OutKick network.
“I would say the best thing that I’ve experienced so far, the most refreshing thing is I haven’t been confined to talking about one thing in particular,” Arnolt told the OutKick founder and Buck Sexton. “My opinions have been deemed to be important in a lot of different discussions, which I wasn’t used to experiencing at ESPN.”
New Chapter At OutKick/FOX is ‘Refreshing,’ Says Charly
Arnolt elaborated on joining a space that allows her to have a voice, compared to ESPN’s brand of woke politics infused in their sports that would leave its talent susceptible to criticism and scorn.
“At ESPN, I was pretty much pigeonholed into more so just reading highlights in sports copy off of a prompter and little to no wind up of my opinions inserted in whatever we were talking about. Whereas at Fox, I mean, I’ve run the gamut.
“Clay, as you know, of the things that I’ve been asked to discuss and talk about, things that are so prevalent not just in sports, but in our society as a whole, and a lot of them that are tremendously affecting women right now. And I’m really honored that my opinion is deemed to be so important that broadcast wants to use me in so many so many different areas.”
Listen to the full segment from Charly Arnolt’s on-air spot with ‘Clay & Buck’ on Tuesday:
