OutKick’s Charly Arnolt Joins ‘Clay & Buck’ To Talk Sports Media, Embracing Free Speech Over Fear

Brains, beauty, brave. Charly Arnolt is a name you’ll want to be familiar with if you love sports and free speech.

Charly Arnolt at a game between the Shoulda Been Stars and the Kingpins during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 – Week Four on May 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images)

As a former ESPN employee, Arnolt was witness to the side of sports media that champions identity politics over sports.

Charly Arnolt Joins ‘OutKick’ To Speak Truth To Power

Now joining the OutKick team and prepping to lead her own gutsy morning show, Arnolt is letting her hair down and getting down to business with calling balls and strikes; without having to worry about networks like ESPN breathing down her neck and ensuring she sticks to the script over the truth.

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Arnolt spoke on the life-changing experience of leaving the Worldwide Leader in Sports after seeing their narratives play out behind the scenes.

Hopping on “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show,” Arnolt spoke on the “refreshing” experience of leaving ESPN to join the always-fearless OutKick network.

“I would say the best thing that I’ve experienced so far, the most refreshing thing is I haven’t been confined to talking about one thing in particular,” Arnolt told the OutKick founder and Buck Sexton. “My opinions have been deemed to be important in a lot of different discussions, which I wasn’t used to experiencing at ESPN.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 19: (L-R) Mackenzie Dern and Charly Arnolt on the ESPN set following the official weigh-in at the UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 73 – Dern vs Hill – weigh-ins on May 19, 2023, at the Sante Fe Station Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New Chapter At OutKick/FOX is ‘Refreshing,’ Says Charly

Arnolt elaborated on joining a space that allows her to have a voice, compared to ESPN’s brand of woke politics infused in their sports that would leave its talent susceptible to criticism and scorn.

“At ESPN, I was pretty much pigeonholed into more so just reading highlights in sports copy off of a prompter and little to no wind up of my opinions inserted in whatever we were talking about. Whereas at Fox, I mean, I’ve run the gamut.

“Clay, as you know, of the things that I’ve been asked to discuss and talk about, things that are so prevalent not just in sports, but in our society as a whole, and a lot of them that are tremendously affecting women right now. And I’m really honored that my opinion is deemed to be so important that broadcast wants to use me in so many so many different areas.”

Listen to the full segment from Charly Arnolt’s on-air spot with ‘Clay & Buck’ on Tuesday:

