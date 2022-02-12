Videos by OutKick

OutKick 360 streamed live Friday from Super Bowl LVI Radio Row and featured Mike Golic, former NFL wide receiver Pierre Garcon, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke, and many more.

Jonathan Hutton, Chad Withrow, and Paul Kuharsky had a full schedule Friday as they sat down with tons of great names.

Bobby Okereke

The guys talked to Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke, who recapped the Colts’ 2021-22 season. Watch their interview here:

Pierre Garçon

Withrow jumped right into former NFL wide receiver Pierre Garçon’s former quarterback Peyton Manning. Watch their interview here:

Lorenzo Alexander

The guys talked to former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, who played for Washington, Arizona, Oakland and Buffalo, about his time in the league. You can watch that interview here:

Odessa Jenkins

The guys sat down with Odessa Jenkins, founder and CEO of the Women’s National Football Conference, and Paul some questions about the gold medal she holds in tackle football before they dove into more about the organization itself.

Jenkins has more than 15 years of coaching and playing experience, is a Hall of Fame running back, a 2x National Champion and a USA Football Team captain, and a 2x Gold Medalist. Watch the interview here:

Nate Boyer

The guys sat down with U.S. Army Green Beret and former long snapper Nate Boyer and talked about the comparisons between the military and football training.

“When you have been through what you’ve been through in Special Forces training or any military training, you have that confidence. You know your body’s limitations are a lot broader than most people realize,” Boyer said.

You can watch that interview here:

Mike Golic

The guys talked to Mike Golic, who said if Brian Flories‘ claims that Stephen Ross offered the former head coach $100,000 to lose games is true, he’s got to sell the team.

“If in fact that’s true in Miami, then Stephen Ross should not own the football team,” Golic said. “It should be taken away from him.” Watch the interview here:

Watch OutKick 360 live on YouTube 3-6pm ET Monday through Friday and listen where you normally get your podcasts.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a chance to turn $5 into $280! Bet up to $5 on either the Rams or Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI, and FanDuel Sportsbook will boost your odds to an incredible 56-to-1 odds, valid for new users only.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner.

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.