Ouch! Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon Destroys Rondale Moore With Big Hit

Tackling an opponent so hard you get compared to Kam Chancellor ain’t too shabby for a rookie. Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon delivered the tackle of the weekend after punishing Arizona Cardinals wideout Rondale Moore.

The Cardinals wideout caught airtime from the perfectly timed hit from Witherspoon, which did prompt the necessary comparison to Chancellor — a Legion of Boom legend.

WATCH:

Devon Witherspoon laying the BOOM 💥 pic.twitter.com/tC06VRLa04 — PFF (@PFF) October 22, 2023

The NFC West matchup has been a defensive showcase — i.e., not an enticing watch — and Witherspoon is the undisputed star of Sunday’s game

Witherspoon intercepted Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the second quarter, cutting off the pass attempt in the end zone.

Seahawks rookie CB Devon Witherspoon gets the interception off of Joshua Dobbs. pic.twitter.com/omrQmho8EX — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 22, 2023

Not a bad rookie campaign thus far from the fifth-overall pick.