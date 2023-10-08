Orioles Security Guard Body Slams Streaker In A ‘Virginity Rocks’ Speedo

Videos by OutKick

Nothing says postseason baseball is back like a maniac taking his clothes off and running onto the field. It’s been a while since the Orioles have seen the postseason, last appearing in a Wild Card game loss back in 2016.

It’s been even longer than that since postseason baseball has been played in Baltimore.

A fan decided to welcome the return of the postseason to the city by going for a run in the outfield with nothing on but a “virginity rocks” speedo and a pair of socks.

A streaker is apprehended by police during the eighth inning of Game One of the American League Division Series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 07, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The socks turned out to be a mistake for the streaker. The outfield grass and sock combo made it impossible for him to even make an attempt to shake security.

His between innings attempt to spread the message of how awesome virginity is was short-lived. After stripping down and jumping out of the stands in the leftfield corner, he was quickly taken down by a form tackling security guard.

Once on the ground the streaker appears to be trying to make it back to his feet and continue his adventure through the outfield. The security guard who tackled him was having none of it.

He put an end to the attempt by body slamming the speedo wearing streaker. Shortly after the body slam other security guards arrived to help out.

Here’s a closer look at the security guard body slamming the speedo wearing lunatic.

Absolutely INSANE streaker at today’s Orioles/Rangers game 😳pic.twitter.com/1HAj9ywFu9 — Calico Joe (@CalicoJoeMLB) October 7, 2023

Orioles Streaker Taken For A Walk Of Shame In His Speedo

Once backup arrives a couple of the security guards pick the man up and carry him over to police officers that had made their way into the outfield.

Instead of escorting the streaker through a door in the outfield, the officers put cuffs on him and give him a walk of shame across the field.

Streaker getting hammocked 😂 pic.twitter.com/lejnj61lNT — Colton Sports (@ColtonSports) October 7, 2023

If the added entertainment was designed to help the Orioles win the game, it failed. They lost the game to the Rangers 3-2.

If it was designed to get the “Virginity Rocks” merchandise line some attention then it was a success. We can only hope the speedo wearing streaker with a sweet mullet was paid well for his stunt.