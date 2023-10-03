Curt Schilling Picks Orioles To Win World Series; OutKick Handicapper Likes Phillies

Videos by OutKick

Back in February when Curt Schilling 1st joined OutKick, he came out the gate with some hot takes for who would win the 2023 MLB World Series. Schilling went on an island and picked the Baltimore Orioles at 100-to-1 odds to be the champion.

Not only did the Orioles go Over their win total of 76.5. But, Baltimore also cashed a “Yes, to make the playoffs” ticket at +350 odds, which I tailed Schilling on. The Orioles got a 1st-round bye after winning the 2023 AL East, aka the hardest division in baseball.

The MLB playoffs are finally here!



Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 World Series 💰 pic.twitter.com/Jwt24BjhBX — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 3, 2023

And holy moly did Schilling get incredible “closing line value”. Entering the MLB playoffs, Baltimore has the 2nd-best odds in the AL to win the World Series (+700) behind the reigning champion Houston Astros (+480).

It would make sense for Schilling to hedge his Orioles bet (if he made one). But, this bad a** knows that “hedging is for gardeners”. In fact, Schilling is doubling down on his pick and taking the Orioles to win the whole damn thing.

Officially, Schilling likes Baltimore to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series with Orioles All-Star C Adley Rutschman winning the World Series MVP. Schilling’s “backup pick” to win the NL Pennant is the Milwaukee Brewers.

My 2023 World Series ‘pick’: Philadelphia Phillies (+1200)

If you asked me at the end of September, I would’ve said the Brewers at 20-to-1 had the best value to win the World Series based on the odds. However, the injury to Milwaukee RHP Brandon Woodruff makes the Brew Crew a stay-away.

Instead, I’m going with Schilling’s NL Pennant pick, the Phillies at +1200, based on the value. Granted, I’m trying to thread a needle because I have the Marlins winning Game 1 of the 2023 NL Wild Card series against the Phillies.

Philadelphia Phillies DH Kyle Schwarber rounds the bases after hitting a 3-run HR vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

They have one of the best lineups in baseball. Philadelphia DH Kyle Schwarber hit the 2nd-most home runs in the NL this year (47). The Phillies have five other 20+ home run hitters including Bryce Harper, who went nuclear in the 2022 playoffs.

Bryce Harper last playoffs (17 games):



.349 batting avg

6 home runs

13 RBI’s

1.160 OPS

.414 OBP

22 hits

7 doubles

.746 SLG



RING SEASON FOR MV3 pic.twitter.com/2egSBnpevS — Aidan LaPorta (@aidanlaporta69) October 3, 2023

Furthermore, playoff baseball is all about pitching and Philadelphia’s pitching staff has the 2nd-best WAR since September, per FanGraphs. Plus, Phillies’ 1st (Zack Wheeler) and 2nd starters (Aaron Nola) could be aces for several rotations around MLB.

Finally, what used to be a weakness for Philadelphia — relief pitching — has turned into a strength. The Phillies’ bullpen is 6th in both ERA and K/9 and 8th in HR/9. Philly closer Craig Kimbrel is a 9-time All-Star and the Phillies have four additional relievers in FanGraphs’ top-100.

