Curt Schilling Sees Betting Value In Picking Longshot Orioles To Win 2023 MLB World Series

I don’t know who this Curt Schilling guy is but I don’t hate his betting look of the Baltimore Orioles winning the 2023 MLB World Series at +10000.

Just kidding, I know who Curt Schilling is because I’m a lifelong New York Yankees fan.

Co-World Series MVP winners Arizona Diamondbacks’ Randy Johnson and Schilling after winning the World Series over the Yankees at Bank One Ballpark. (Jed Jacobsohn/ALLSPORT)

The worst sports loss I’ve suffered as a fan was when Schilling’s Diamondbacks upset the Yankees in the 2001 World Series. He screwed me and Yankees fans again, epically, with that 2004 garbage I won’t even type.

Schilling, who is a new co-worker here at OutKick, is now making it personal by coming for my gambling beat while fading the Yankees.

Curt Schilling says his favorite long shot for the World Series gamblers this year is the Baltimore Orioles. Happy time for @KenShepherd. pic.twitter.com/fyyCZNOi3k — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) February 22, 2023

First thing’s first, Schilling found the best odds for the Orioles to win the World Series (+10000). I applaud that. The most important aspect of sports betting is finding the best number.

As you can see above, Schilling named several teams as other good looks to win the World Series. However, the longshot he gave out at the end of the clip is what we are here to discuss.

Curt Schilling bet WHO to win the 2023 World Series?

Schilling of all people should know the Orioles don’t have the rotation to win in October. Their No. 1 starter — RHP Kyle Gibson — has never won more than 13 games in a season. Also, Gibson is FanGraphs’ 87th power-ranked starter.

But, Schilling is onto something with Baltimore and I’m going to tail him part of the way. Two Orioles’ futures I like are Baltimore “to make the playoffs” at +370 and Over 76.5 regular-season wins (-120).

Odds for the Baltimore Orioles to make the playoffs and their regular-season win total at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Wednesday, Feb. 22nd.

The Orioles have the most important thing going for them when handicapping regular-season futures: A strong farm system. Per ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, they have the best farm system in MLB two years running.

Baltimore has nine top-100 prospects, according to MLB.com, including the No. 1 ranked prospect in baseball, SS Gunnar Henderson. He’s being added a lineup that low-key has some pop.

Henderson is projected to be the 3rd hitter in Baltimore’s lineup. He is sandwiched between another former top-ranked prospect C Adley Rutschman and a 30-home run hitter in RF Anthony Santander.

Orioles’ Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander celebrate a solo HR vs. the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

In fact, Orioles have two other 30-home run hitters in their lineup: 2021 All-Star CF Cedric Mullins and 1B Ryan Mountcastle. Baltimore acquired former All-Star 2B Adam Frazier this offseason as well.

Furthermore, there are more playoff spots available with the MLB adopting a 12-team postseason format in 2020. As in the vaunted AL East could get four teams into the playoffs possibly including two other teams Schilling mentioned.

Again, I’d stop short of betting Baltimore to win the AL Pennant let alone the World Series. But, Yankee-killer Curt Schilling is wise to buy stock in this talented Orioles team. Let’s join him as a partial shareholder.

