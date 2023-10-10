Orioles Pitcher Concerned Over Family Members Stuck In Israel

Videos by OutKick

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer is thinking of his family stranded in Israel. The 27-year-old, slated to pitch for the Orioles in Tuesday’s Game 3 against the Texas Rangers and on the brink of elimination, wrestles with his family’s safety as war escalates.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Dean Kremer #64 of the Baltimore Orioles reacts in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 28, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

Orioles Pitcher Dean Kremer Affected By War In Israel

Kremer noted that he heard the news of his Game 3 start on Sunday, one day after Hamas’ surprise attack.

It will be Kremer’s first postseason start. As an Israeli-American citizen, Kremer has family in Israel. Before his major start, Kremer spoke to the media and was asked about the developing conflict in Israel. Kremer noted that his family is currently safe.

Dean Kremer will be Tuesday's starter and he talks to the media about staying focused for Game 3. pic.twitter.com/TQ78AdaSUM — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) October 10, 2023

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 27: Dean Kremer #64 of the Baltimore Orioles looks on prior to a game against the Washington Nationals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 27, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

“My family’s okay. It’s a very sad situation. A lot of things are brought to light but everyone’s okay right now,” Kremer said.

Kremer admitted that the situation in Israel has been a mental and emotional burden. “I still want to pitch, but, I mean, it’s going to be in the back of my head.”

He relayed the MLB’s statement on the situation, which denounced Hamas’ acts of war in Israel. Kremer added a broken-heart emoji, with the caption written in Hebrew: “There are no words. My heart just got ripped out.”

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said he spoke with the player on Monday. “His mind has been on the conflict,” Hyde shared. “Obviously, he’s very disturbed.”